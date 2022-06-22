Hurricane Community native and 1979 North Pontotoc High School graduate Shane Montgomery was one of five former high school coaches inducted into the Mississippi Association of Coaches (MAC) Hall of Fame during ceremonies in Flowood, MS, last Friday (June 17) night.
An outstanding championship coach in the sports of basketball and softball, Coach Montgomery had a remarkable 30-year coaching career at Tremont, North Pontotoc, and Ripley.
Overall, Coach Montgomery’s girls basketball teams compiled a record of 616 wins and 319 losses while his fast pitch teams won 256 games against 122 losses and his slow pitch squads finished with 278 wins and 203 losses.
In 2003 at Ripley, Montgomery’s Lady Tigers basketball team won the state championship and in 2010 at North Pontotoc his Lady Vikings fast pitch softball team won the state championship.
The day before the induction ceremony Montgomery praised the Lord for blessing his coaching career and the 1981 ICC graduate and 1983 Ole Miss graduate paid homage to his wife and many area coaches who helped him in his career.
“Well, number one it’s an honor to have two coaches from Hurricane, Mississippi, in the MAC Hall of Fame,” Montgomery said. “North Pontotoc Coach Zane Hale (2009 inductee) is in there and I always looked up to him and Viking Coach Robbie Bogue, who was my high school coach."
“When we were growing up there was coach Tom McKnight, Coach Zane Hale, Coach Robert Hooker , Coach Norris Ashley and Coach Jimmy Guy McDonald, all coaches I looked up to. They are all in the Hall of Fame. It’s something you dream about, but you really don't realize it until you’re selected to be in the Hall of Fame with folks like that."
“I knew the Lord wanted me to be a coach when I was young because that’s the only thing I ever thought about and sitting here trying to figure out what to say and you realize what the Lord has done for you,” said Montgomery, his voice cracking with emotion. "That’s what is going to be so hard tomorrow night (June 17) is talking about it all.”
“I certainly want to thank my wife Suzanne. She was with me for 29 of those 30 years. She is my right hand! I told her after I was elected, ‘we made it to the MAC Hall of Fame’!”
“And obviously the players were the biggest factor in my career. I had great kids playing for me. They worked hard for me!”
“And I had great parents (Troy and Polly Montgomery) and family,” Montgomery stressed. “My mother was a big influence in my life! She taught me how important it is to keep God in your life, to keep your family close, work hard and how to treat people."
Montgomery began his three-decade coaching career in 1983 at Tremont where he was head coach for girls and boys basketball. He led the Tremont girls’ basketball teams to 1 North half title, 5 state tournament appearances, and 2 state runner-up finishes.
He coached basketball and softball at his alma mater at North Pontotoc on two occasions from 1990 to 1997 and from 2005 to 2013.
He led the North Pontotoc girls’ basketball teams to 4 North Half appearances and one state tournament appearance while his fast pitch softball squads claimed two North Half titles, one state runner-up finish, and the 2010 state championship. He guided the North Pontotoc slow pitch softball teams to one North Half title and one state runner-up finish.
He coached basketball and softball at Ripley High from 1997 to 2005 where his basketball teams won two North Half crowns, one state runner-up finish, and the 2003 state championship. Montgomery’s Ripley fast pitch teams had five North Half appearances.
Montgomery reflected on the twists and turns of his coaching career and how God always guided him along his path.
“When I started out I applied at four or five different places,” Montgomery said. “Everyone wanted to know what kind of experience I’d had. The answer was ‘none’ because I was just getting started. Then Mr. James Reeves at Tremont came into the picture. Someone told me Tremont was looking for a coach."
“I went over to talk to Mr. Reeves and come to find out he’d been a principal at Thaxton and he knew Mr. Joel Coleman real well. Mr. Joel was my first little league baseball coach and he called him and got a good report. Mr. Coleman had a big impact on me going to Tremont. He didn’t have to, but Mr. James (Reeves) gave me the opportunity that nobody else would give me."
“My first year at Tremont was Mr. Reeves last year at Tremont. The Lord works in mysterious ways. I could not have been at a better spot than Tremont just getting started in coaching."
“Our first two years we were two students over 1A classification. So I'm starting out at Tremont. We’ve got coach Hale at North Pontotoc, South Pontotoc with Coach Hooker, Belmont with Coach (Malcolm) Kuykendall, all three Hall of Famers. I was learning to sink or swim real quick."
“After those first two years we went to 1A and we made four out of five trips to Jackson, finished runner up twice. Last year there we had all juniors and went 35-5."
“Principal Charles Davis at North Pontotoc came down to Jackson and asked me ‘do you think it’s time to come home to North Pontotoc.' That was a tough decision, but they promised my wife a job and it worked out with our son and the family situation.”
“Larry Goolsby saw me at a track meet and asked if I wanted to come to Ripley. I said naw. He kept calling. I ended up taking the Ripley job. We went to Jackson three years, won it once. Then Roger Smith wanted me to come back to North Pontotoc.
“I kept turning it down. Jordan was in about the eighth grade. He kept calling. But I knew where the Lord wanted me. And no lie, I told Suzzane, if Roger calls one more time I’m going tot take the job. I promise, 15 minutes later Roger called me again and I took the job."
“I was told you can’t win at North Pontotoc, you’ve already tried. But we went to state in slow pitch softball, got beat in the finals. Went to state in fast pitch softball, won it once, got beat once. The last year we went to state in basketball. So I had the honor of taking Tremont, Ripley and North Pontotoc to Jackson in girls basketball. It was a dream come true to win a state championship at North Pontotoc.
“The Lord put me where he wanted me.”
Montgomery was named division girls basketball Coach of the Year 10 times, the division slow pitch Coach of the Year 4 times, and the division fast pitch Coach of the Year 7 times.
Coach Montgomery has the unique distinction of being named coach of the year by the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal in three different sports—once in basketball, once in slow pitch, and once in fast pitch. He was named the MAC Fast Pitch Coach of the Year in 2011, the Northeast Mississippi Coaches Fast Pitch Coach of the Year in 2010, and the 2013 Northeast Mississippi Coaches Girls Basketball Coach of the Year.
Coach Montgomery coached in two MAC All-Star Girls basketball games, and two times each in the MAC Slow and Fast Pitch All-Star contests. Montgomery is a loyal and longtime member of the MAC having served on the Board of Directors, the Executive Board, and as President from 2013-14.
The Mississippi Association of Coaches 2022 Hall of Fame inductees included Shane Montgomery, Jimmy Mitchell (who coached football at Pontotoc), Willie Collins, Dodd Lee and Dean Shaw.
Coach Jimmy Mitchell was head football coach at Pontotoc High from 1992 to 1996 and he led his teams to 1 district title, 1 North half championship, and one state runner-up finish with a record of 36 wins and 13 losses. Coach Mitchell retired in 2012 and passed away in 2018.