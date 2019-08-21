Russian collusion or something worse has invaded the grocery shelves of our souls.

In the good ole days my wife would hand me a grocery list that included Hershey Kisses, Chocolate Marshmallow Pinwheel cookies, hamburger meat, pinto beans and so forth.

Now she wants mushroom pork rinds, vegan jerky, MaraNatha raw almond butter and PBFit (peanut butter powder, gluten free)!

She drinks a milkshake I’m afraid to pour out on the grass!

Who are you and what have you done with my wife?

So I’ve written some new lyrics to a Dwight Yokam song classic, “I Ain’t That Lonely Yet.”

It’s called “I ain’t that hungry yet.”

"You keep calling me on the telephone

Braggin’ how your appetite’s gone

Well that’s real sad

And you keep leaving

Lists for the health food store

I’m starving for some s’mores

You said that’s too bad

Cause I ain’t that hungry yet

No I ain’t that hungry yet

What you diet’s put me through

I ain’t that hungry yet

Once I ate crackers in my bed

But she’s caught up in her web

Of kale and lies

Her diet’s changed my waist and very soul

I need some Oreos

If I’m to survive

Cause I ain’t that hungry yet

No I aint that hungry yet

What your diet has come to

Still I ain’t that hungry yet

Oat milk lattes That’s just fake foam

The taste of real love is gone

Well that’s real sad

Moringa tastes like Ole stale green peas

Honey I need caffeine

And I need it bad

The pantry’s lined with lots of probiotics

Saw a cow almost shot it

Almond nut butter’s not my thing

What is ghee And all this coconut butter

Cheeseburger winked and I just stuttered

I’m too skinny for my jeans

Cause I ain’t that hungry yet,

No I ain’t that hungry yet

All your milkshakes are green

Still I ain’t that hungry yet

Eating water Lilly seeds and salmon skins

When will the madness end

I need Rotel dip

Boiled kelp noodles, hummus from a spoon

It’s crazy as a loon

No shadow from my hips

No I ain’t that hungry het

No I ain’t that hungry yet

All your milkshakes are green

And I ain’t that hungry yet”

God bless Peter Pan Creamy Peanut Butter!

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus