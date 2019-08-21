Russian collusion or something worse has invaded the grocery shelves of our souls.
In the good ole days my wife would hand me a grocery list that included Hershey Kisses, Chocolate Marshmallow Pinwheel cookies, hamburger meat, pinto beans and so forth.
Now she wants mushroom pork rinds, vegan jerky, MaraNatha raw almond butter and PBFit (peanut butter powder, gluten free)!
She drinks a milkshake I’m afraid to pour out on the grass!
Who are you and what have you done with my wife?
So I’ve written some new lyrics to a Dwight Yokam song classic, “I Ain’t That Lonely Yet.”
It’s called “I ain’t that hungry yet.”
"You keep calling me on the telephone
Braggin’ how your appetite’s gone
Well that’s real sad
And you keep leaving
Lists for the health food store
I’m starving for some s’mores
You said that’s too bad
Cause I ain’t that hungry yet
No I ain’t that hungry yet
What you diet’s put me through
I ain’t that hungry yet
Once I ate crackers in my bed
But she’s caught up in her web
Of kale and lies
Her diet’s changed my waist and very soul
I need some Oreos
If I’m to survive
Cause I ain’t that hungry yet
No I aint that hungry yet
What your diet has come to
Still I ain’t that hungry yet
Oat milk lattes That’s just fake foam
The taste of real love is gone
Well that’s real sad
Moringa tastes like Ole stale green peas
Honey I need caffeine
And I need it bad
The pantry’s lined with lots of probiotics
Saw a cow almost shot it
Almond nut butter’s not my thing
What is ghee And all this coconut butter
Cheeseburger winked and I just stuttered
I’m too skinny for my jeans
Cause I ain’t that hungry yet,
No I ain’t that hungry yet
All your milkshakes are green
Still I ain’t that hungry yet
Eating water Lilly seeds and salmon skins
When will the madness end
I need Rotel dip
Boiled kelp noodles, hummus from a spoon
It’s crazy as a loon
No shadow from my hips
No I ain’t that hungry het
No I ain’t that hungry yet
All your milkshakes are green
And I ain’t that hungry yet”
God bless Peter Pan Creamy Peanut Butter!