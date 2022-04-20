We often lay our lives in the hands of strangers.
Generally, things work out. When they don't, you read about it in the obituaries.
***
My late mother-in-law, Pansy Baker, had hip replacement surgery some years ago at North Mississippi Medical Center.
No mother-in-law jokes here, folks. This one was a jewel, a salt-of-the-earth woman well beyond three score and ten. She was as sweet as the chocolate pies she used to make, and tougher than a boiled owl.
Early one morning, her life was in the hands of a group of well-educated strangers with initials like MD or RN after their names.
Masked strangers wheeled her off to surgery, anesthetized her, carved deep into her with a knife, took out the worn-out hip which was original equipment from God and snapped in a man-made steel device.
Strangers staunched the bleeding, watched gauges, handed the doctor the proper tools to do the job. Strangers brought her back from under the anesthesia, sewed her up, wheeled her to a recovery room, cared for her there, and wheeled her to her hospital room a few hours later.
Make no mistake about it -- medicine is a team sport.
The masked strangers did a fine job. She came out of recovery wanting to watch The Young And The Restless.
And did.
Along with family members, other strangers looked after her until she was discharged a few days later.
For the rest of her days, she would always get a thrill from telling one of her favorite jokes: “Hitch hiking home” from the hospital after her surgery.
That ambulance ride came after hospital officials had left her waiting for hours for an available hospital ambulance to carry her back to Pontotoc.
Doctors forbade her to ride home in a private vehicle, due to the possibility of damaging the surgical work.
When a Pontotoc ambulance which had dropped a patient off at the hospital was about to head back to Pontotoc, hospital officials asked if she wanted to ride back in it.
Does an owl hoot? Is the Pope Catholic? What part of “yes” don’t you grasp?
After being stranded for four hours, Pansy would have ridden back to Pontotoc bareback on a mule.
And that’s how she “hitch hiked” home.
Other strangers looked in on her daily as part of the out-patient service.
This is my thanks to all those strangers at North Mississippi Medical Center. In recent years many people there, of whom I know not, have also done fine work on my wife and our son and granddaughter. All are the better for that work.
I don't want to go to the hospital. But if I have to go, I’d feel very comfortable with that bunch of strangers.
I don't pray for much. I believe in doing all I can before I go calling for help. I believe in the old saying, "Praise God and pass the ammunition." In short, I try not to waste God's time. He's a busy Deity.
But I prayed that day that all the strangers would take care of my mother-in-law, and that God would guide them, pull her through, and bless her with a life of less pain.
And I prayed that I wouldn't meet some of those strangers, because the only time we’d meet is if they brought bad news.
My mother-in-law mended well, and the strangers remained strangers to me.
Whoever they are, they have my appreciation for a job well done.
And my prayers were answered.