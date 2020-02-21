I met Darla Pennington when she came to work at the Extension Office many years ago. It was her job to keep the paper work right and flowing through the office there. She was Sherry Thompson’s able assistant and many times helped me with getting pictures and cutlines together for the 4-Hers so we could put it in the newspaper.
Whenever I went to see her she flashed that smile and asked what she could do to help. She never frowned and was never cross or crabby when she saw me walk in the door.
Our paths haven’t had the chance to cross since she left the extension office, but recently her step-daughter Tonya Criddle has come to be our office manager, since Miss Joyce retired.
I was elated to find out that I could catch up on the life of this dear friend once more, but what saddened my heart is the fact that she has cancer, and the prognosis isn’t one that will leave her on this earth very long. Recently her church family and friends came together to honor her by giving a benefit to help with the astronomical medical bills.
Even before that day, Tonya said Darla wanted me to come and get my picture made with her. I was honored that of all the people in this whole wide world that she knows, she wanted to have her picture made with me.
When I drove up to the place, cars were backed up down the driveway. They say the mark of a person’s life on this world is according to the friends that come to their aid. She has made a tremendous mark on the folks in this county because not only were people consistently driving up to get something to eat, G.W. Gilliam hall was packed with folks eating, visiting and listening to the music.
I slipped through the crowd, making my way around the room and when I finally put my arms around my friend she smiled broadly.
“I will never forget all the times we had to straighten out cutlines,” she said. Her little laugh sprinkled around me like a refreshing shower as she recalled our days past.
As I knelt beside her, she gazed at the Pontotoc Ridge Boys and she pointed to the fella singing solo at the moment, “That’s my brother,” she said. So while he crooned in the background we spent a precious few moments talking.
Rarely have I ever been in the presence of people who I knew beyond a shadow of a doubt were walking their final steps on this dusty path we call life. She, with her smile and actions is a true testament on how to finish well. She, like the Apostle Paul was singing in her spirit his words from 2 Timothy 4 “For I am already being poured out as a drink offering, and the time of my departure is at hand. I have fought the good fight, I have finished the race, I have kept the faith. Finally, there is laid up for me the crown of righteousness, which the Lord, the righteous Judge, will give to me on that Day, and not to me only but also to all who have loved His appearing.”
She turned fervent eyes upon me. “Before this night is out I want us to have our picture made together,” she said. “That’s why I have my phone with me,” I quipped.
I took it out and we hovered together and I snapped what is and will always be one of the most precious pictures I’ll ever take.
She embodies one of my favorite poems “When evening folds its curtains, and pins them with a star, remember you have a true friend no matter where you are. When your life on earth is over and it’s paths no more you trod, may your name in gold be written in the autograph book of God.”
Her faith in God is strong, she has her family there to love her and a myriad of friends that engulf her in their support and care. And when she steps into the daylight of heaven we will have a hard time saying goodbye. But the influence of her life will continue as it reaches into the hearts and lives of those she endeared herself to, me being one of them.
May God fold her and all the family in His great love and care is my prayer, as we look forward to that day when we can share heaven’s joys together at the feet of Jesus.