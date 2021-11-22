On November 7. 2021, we officially changed from Daylight Saving Time, also known as Daylight Savings Time, back to Standard Time. Due to this time change darkness falls at an earlier clock time and we do not benefit from natural light from the sun in the early evening hours. As a result, we notice how dark our home feels, and may even feel that our eyes are suffering. Here are some lighting tips to help compensate for the winter darkness.
Use a Combination of Hard-Wired and Plug-In Light Sources:
Overhead hard-wired fixtures such as chandeliers, ceiling-mounted lights, pendant lights, and recessed lights are the primary sources of light in a room and are the best choices for even lighting throughout the room. Then, add supplemental light sources with plug-in lighting such as table lamps, floor lamps, and plug-in wall mounted sconces. These supplemental light sources can provide needed task lighting for reading nooks and writing desks and can light up otherwise dark corners of the room. A combination of both overhead and task lighting typically provides the best lighting.
Use Paint Colors With a High Light Reflective Value:
When it’s time to repaint interior rooms, especially those that seem dark, consider painting with a color that has a high light reflective value (LRV). LRV refers to how much light a color reflects on a scale of 0% to 100%. The darkest black would be assumed to have a LRV of 0%, while the purest white would have a LRV of 100%. The LRV number is typically written on the back of paint chips and can also be found on the paint manufacturer’s web site. The higher the LRV, the more light the painted surface will reflect. If you are trying to brighten up a room, look for paint color with a LRV of about 75 or higher.
Use Lighter Colored Furniture and Accessories
Select furniture, draperies, and pillows made with lighter colored fabrics. Even lighter colored lamp shades, carpet, and rugs can brighten up a room. Lighter colored fabrics are able to reflect light and give the illusion of more light in the room, even if the lighting has not changed.
Use Mirrors
Mirrors also reflect light. Strategically placed mirrors can make a room feel brighter (and larger). Think about how much darker your bathroom would feel without a mirror. Try placing a mirror above a credenza or console to brighten up an entryway. Consider placing a mirror above a dining room buffet and opposite a window to lighten and make your dining area appear larger.
Do not underestimate the power of small changes. Implementing a few of these room brightening tips throughout your home can go a long way to making your home brighter for the winter months ahead.
