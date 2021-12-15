Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 34 felony arrests were made in October.
Those arrested and their charge(s) included:
-Helen Reese, 45, of State Park Road, Tupelo; possession of a controlled substance-enhanced by firearm; bond $5,000;
-Kristie Roberts, 46, of Roberson Road, Blue Springs; bringing controlled substance into jail; bond $5,000;
-Jeffery Parmer, 33, of Highway 342, Pontotoc; domestic violence/agggravated assault; bond $25,000;
-Courtney Pearson, 28, of County Road 326, New Albany; possession controlled substance with intent to sell; bond $10,000;
-Michael Paden, 28, of County Road 17, New Houlka; possession meth; bond $5,000;
-Makayla Mount, 23, of County Road 741, New Albany; possession controlled substance-enhanced by firearm; bond $10,000;
-John Lovelace, 34 of County Road 178, Oxford; felony fleeing; bond $10,000;
-Willie Jones, 51, of County Road 247, Bruce; DUI 4th; bond $5,000;
-Christopher Jordan, 35, of Wood Green Road, Plantersville; child molesting; bond $15,000;
-Daniel Hood, 30, of Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; possession controlled substance; bond $10,000;
-Anthony Harris, 48, of Highway 9 South, Pontotoc; possession controlled substance with intent to sell; bond $15,000;
-Anthony Gordon, 48, Franklin Road, Pontotoc; felony Fleeing, $5,000; possession controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Josue Guerrero, 33, of Tuscombia St., Belden; possession controlled substance; bond 5,000;
-Danny Ferrell, 54, of Everet St., Battesville; possession controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Briana Cox, 23, of Highway 1158, Red Bay, AL; possession controlled substance with intent to sell; bond $15,000;
-Gary Cox, 36, of College Road, Shannon; felony Fleeing; bond $5,000;
-Chandlor Coleman, 19, of Inmon Road, Greenville; burglary of a dwelling; bond $15,000;
-Jesse Coley, 38, of Friendship Road, Pontotoc; sexual battery; bond $50,000;
-Parkey Chapman, 44, of Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc; possession controlled Substance; bond 5,000;
-Shonie White, 31, of Ecru; possession controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-David Whitlow, 58, County Road 47, New Albany; DUI 4th; bond $3,500;
-Lenny Weaver, 64, of McGreger Chapel Road, Pontotoc; possession controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Terra Tedford, 23, Toxish Road, Pontotoc, possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Courtney Tate, 41, of Lone Star Road, Pontotoc; possession meth; bond $5,000;
-Jonathan Ruth, 36, of Algoma Road, Pontotoc; domestic violence/aggravated assault; $25,000;
-Paul Sample, 37, of Sample Road, Belden; possession controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Marty Swords, 54, Main Street, Ecru; domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond $5,000;
-Jeremy Smith, 43, New Hope Road, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; bond $10,000;
-Timothy Russell, 34, of Joe Batt Road, Vancleave; possession controlled substance, $15,000;
-Marshall Brodzinski, 52, of Eddington Road, Pontotoc; possession meth; bond $5,000;
-Jacob Cagle, 26, of Highway 15 South Lot 2, New Albany; possession of controlled substance with intent to sell; bond $10,000; tampering with physical evidence, $5,000; bringing controlled substance into jail, $5,000 bond;
-Matthew Berry, 29, of Wallfield Road, Houlka; possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Marcus Benton, 41, of Vaughn Road, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Hanna Akers, 20, of Highway 9 South, Pontotoc; burglary of an auto; bond $3,000;
-Terrance Weatherspoon, 26, of Wayside Drive, Tupelo; felony taking of a vehicle, bond $10,000; malicious mischief, $5,000; burglary of an auto, $5,000.