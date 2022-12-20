Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask cautioned citizens to be careful as they are traveling and not to stop for just anyone who has a blue light flashing on top of their vehicle.
This word of caution came out because of a situation a lady found herself in while traveling in Pontotoc County recently.
“A lady’s dad called the dispatch saying someone was following his daughter in a suspicious looking car with a blue light on top of it,” Mask related.
He said the woman was traveling down I-22 when an older model white car drove in behind her and the driver put a blue light on the roof.
“She didn’t feel good about the situation so she called her dad,” said Mask. “She did not pull over. She continued driving. Her dad called us and we assured him that we didn’t have an officer following anyone in that area.”
Mask said the vehicle pulled off on a side road from the highway and quit following her when she didn’t stop.
Mask said if anyone else gets in this situation to not stop until you get into a well lit place. “If there is a suspicion or question at all call 911.”
Mask said that even the unmarked vehicles that the officers drive have lights everywhere on the vehicle, “inside the grill, on the fenders, we don’t run just one little blue light on top of our car.”
Mask said that citizens should feel safe and confident as they drive the roads and his department is here to offer any advice or answer any questions.
“Our officers are in constant contact with the dispatch as to the places they travel and where they are. We will know if the vehicle is legitimate. So please don’t hesitate to call and ask. We want you to be safe,” he stressed.
