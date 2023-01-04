Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask has reported out 17 felony arrests for the month of November, 2022.
Those arrested and charged include:
Kevin A. Williams, 19, of CR. 931 of Tupelo has two charges. He is charged with burglary of a commercial building and malicious mischief/felony. His bond was set at $2,500 for each charge for a total of $5,000 to pay.
Steven Williams, 35, Lyndenn Boulevard, Tupelo is charged with burglary of a commercial building. His bond was set at $7,000.
Dustin Winfield, 35, Cairo Loop, Ecru is charged with burglary/commercial building. His bond was set at $10,000.
Greg Watkins, 44, Martin L. King Ave., Verona, is charged with DUI 4 and has a bond of $5,000.
Charles Stegall, 43 of Tedford Trail on Pontotoc is charged with trafficking a controlled substance. His bond was set at $30,000.
Jason Rodgers, 33, Swan Avenue, Hohenwald, Tenn. was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was set at $5,000.
Reginald Rainey, 30, of Wilson Chapel Road, Pontotoc has bene charged with possession of meth. His bond was set at $5,000.
Richard Reynolds, 29, from South Green Street, Tupelo has been charged with burglary/commercial building. His bond was set at $4,000.
Steven Pitcock, 28, Hwy. 33 south, Batesville, has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent to sell. His bond is $7,500.
Bruce Parker, 41, of New Hope Road, Pontotoc has been charged with domestic violence,/aggravated assault. He has a $25,000 bond.
Kenneth Moody, 50, of Wise Bend Road, Pontotoc, is charged with DUI 4 and has a bond set at $5,000.
Christopher McGregor, 44, College Street, Pontotoc is charged with trafficking a controlled substance. His bond is $12,000.
Charleston Holley, 48, of Oak View Street, Pontotoc is charged with failing to register as a sex offender and has a $3,000 bond.
Debra Howard, 30, of Wheeler Avenue, Russellville, Alabama is charged with possession of a controlled substance, and has a $5,000 bond.
Jennie Graves, 33, of Hwy. 336, Pontotoc is charged with grand larceny. She has a $7,000 bond.
John Fischeal, 36, CR 174, Baldwyn, Miss., is charged with possession of a controlled substance with a bond of $5,000.
Megan Brock, 33, Jaggers Road, Pontotoc is charged with burglary of a dwelling. She has a $10,000 bond.
