Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 21 felony arrests were made in December.

Those arrested and their charge(s) included:

-Landon Brister, 32, of Furrs Road, Tupelo; domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond $20,000;

-William Crowley, 44, of Coopers Crossing, Pontotoc; two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent; bond $5,000 on each count;

-Jessica Hatcher, 40, of Coopers Crossing, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance with intent; possession of controlled substance with intent-enhanced by firearm; $5,000 each count;

-Jason Hopkins, 43, of Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc; DUI 4th; bond $5,000;

-Jessica Hunt, 32, of Moorman Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;

-Chandler Johnson, 23, of Martin Lane, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;

-Breanna Keith, 19, of County Road 47, Tupelo; possession of meth; bond $5,000;

-Kenneth McCain, 41, of Collins Street, Ecru; burglary of a commercial building;felony taking of vehicle; bond $6,000;

-Anthony Moore, 43, of Robinson Street, Okolona; felony taking of vehicle; bond $5,000;

-Elvy Moore, 37, of Berry Trail, Houlka; burglary of a dwelling; bond $5,000; failure to register as a sex offender, bond $3,000;

-James Nichols, 65, of Bethel Road, Blue Springs; weapons possession by a felon; bond $3,000;

-Korbin Pickens, 37, of Washington Street, Okolona; trafficking a controlled substance, bond $20,000; tampering with physical evidence, bond $5,000;

-Jeremy Smith, 43, of Callaway Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;

-William Smith, 53, address unavailable; possession of meth; bond $5,000;

-Brittany Tutor, 31, of Fennel Road, Mantachie; grand larceny; bond $5,000;

-Dustin Tutor, 21, of Topsy Road, Randolph; possession of. meth; bond $5,000;

-Kayla Washington, 33, of Redland Sarepta, Houlka; possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;

-Gary Waldo, 32, of Possum Trot, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance with intent-enhanced by firearm; bond $5,000;

-Johnathan Yarrito, 24, of Paden Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;

-Vickie Yarrito, 48, of Paden Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;

-Summer Yeager, 20, of County Road 84, Woodland; possession of meth; bond $5,000.

