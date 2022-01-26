Sorry, an error occurred.
Are you a Chickasaw Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you an Itawamba Times subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Monroe Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a New Albany Gazette subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Southern Sentinel subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click.
Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click.
Get weekly recaps during Mississippi's annual legislative session, plus breaking alerts, from our state politics team.
Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories each week.
You'll receive our top headlines each morning, seven days a week, as well as each weekday afternoon.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
A LOCALLY OWNED NEWSPAPER DEDICATED TO THE SERVICE OF GOD AND MANKIND.
Managing Editor
Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 21 felony arrests were made in December.
Those arrested and their charge(s) included:
-Landon Brister, 32, of Furrs Road, Tupelo; domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond $20,000;
-William Crowley, 44, of Coopers Crossing, Pontotoc; two counts of possession of controlled substance with intent; bond $5,000 on each count;
-Jessica Hatcher, 40, of Coopers Crossing, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance with intent; possession of controlled substance with intent-enhanced by firearm; $5,000 each count;
-Jason Hopkins, 43, of Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc; DUI 4th; bond $5,000;
-Jessica Hunt, 32, of Moorman Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Chandler Johnson, 23, of Martin Lane, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Breanna Keith, 19, of County Road 47, Tupelo; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Kenneth McCain, 41, of Collins Street, Ecru; burglary of a commercial building;felony taking of vehicle; bond $6,000;
-Anthony Moore, 43, of Robinson Street, Okolona; felony taking of vehicle; bond $5,000;
-Elvy Moore, 37, of Berry Trail, Houlka; burglary of a dwelling; bond $5,000; failure to register as a sex offender, bond $3,000;
-James Nichols, 65, of Bethel Road, Blue Springs; weapons possession by a felon; bond $3,000;
-Korbin Pickens, 37, of Washington Street, Okolona; trafficking a controlled substance, bond $20,000; tampering with physical evidence, bond $5,000;
-Jeremy Smith, 43, of Callaway Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-William Smith, 53, address unavailable; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Brittany Tutor, 31, of Fennel Road, Mantachie; grand larceny; bond $5,000;
-Dustin Tutor, 21, of Topsy Road, Randolph; possession of. meth; bond $5,000;
-Kayla Washington, 33, of Redland Sarepta, Houlka; possession of controlled substance; bond $5,000;
-Gary Waldo, 32, of Possum Trot, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance with intent-enhanced by firearm; bond $5,000;
-Johnathan Yarrito, 24, of Paden Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Vickie Yarrito, 48, of Paden Road, Pontotoc; possession of meth; bond $5,000;
-Summer Yeager, 20, of County Road 84, Woodland; possession of meth; bond $5,000.
regina.butler@djournal.com
David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny. High 44F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph..
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Updated: January 26, 2022 @ 11:16 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night.