Pontotoc county Sheriff Leo Mask reported felony arrests from June 21-July 7, 2019. Those arrested and charged included:
-Chelsea Harris, 35. Hwy. 45 South, Hamilton, was charged with possession of a controlled substance. Her bond was $8,000.
-John E. Henton, Jr., 53, Harbor Cove, Tupelo, was charged with aggravated assault. His bond was at $5,000.
-Christopher Rollins, 31, Hwy. 336, Pontotoc was charged with possession of a controlled substance. His bond was $8,000.
-Thomas Linley, 53, Jaggers Road, Pontotoc, was charged with grand larceny. His bond was set at $10,000.
-Mickey Wells, 46, Cabra Trail, Pontotoc, was charge with possession of meth and had a bond of $7,500 set.
-Jamie N. Tedford, 42, Tedford Trail, Pontotoc was charged with burglary of an auto and had a bond of $5,000 set.
-Joe W. Thomas, 56, CR 215 Coffeeville, was charged with DUI 4 and had a bond of $10,000.
-Danny Smith, 58, Fourth Avenue, Sherman, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and had a bond of $5,000 set.
-Frank Silas, 46, Jones Street, Pontotoc, was charged with DUI 3 and had a bond of $5,000 set.
-Victor Jimenez, 30, Elizabeth Avenue, Kansas City, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and had a $20,000 bond.
-Christopher Johnson, 35, Possum Trot, Pontotoc, was charged with possession of meth and had a $7,500 bond set.
-Jeremy Berry, 27, Crew Lane, Pontotoc was charged with malicious mischief and had a bond of $5,000 set.
-Santonio R. Sanders, 45, McGar Loop Apartments, was charged with promoting prostitution and had a $10,000 bond set.
-Kenneth Shaw, 31, Ambrienna Lane, Pontotoc was charged with human trafficking and had a $25,000 bond set.