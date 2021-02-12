Pontotoc County Sheriff officials have announced three arrests for the month of January.
Doughlas Gentry, 43, Russell Road, Noxapator; has been charged with possession of meth, his bond was set at $7,500.
Tyler C. Robinson, 34, Highway 15 South, Pontotoc; has been charged with grand larceny. His bond was set at $10,000.
Mitchell Shumpert, 25, North Ritter Road, Nettleton; has two charges. The first is robbery with a bond of $15,000 and the second is burglary of a dwelling with a bond of $25,000 set.