Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 13 felony arrests made during January 16 and February 14, 2020.
Sheriff Mask said those arrested included:
-Mickey Wells, 47, of Cabra Trail, Pontotoc, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Justin Warren, 34, of Sewell Road, Pontotoc, who was charged with credit card fraud; bond was set at $5,000;
-Brandon Wages, 38, of Algoma Road, Pontotoc, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $7,500;
-Christopher Tedford, 42, of County Road 278, New Albany, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $7,500;
-Kerry Rogers, 35, of Eddington Road, Pontotoc, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $7,500;
-Charles Monaghan, 39, of Maple Ext., Amory, who was charged with aggravated assault; bond was set at $8,000;
-Allison McWilliams, 41, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc, who was charged with DUI third; bond was set at $5,000;
-Darrien Linton, 30, of Tupelo; who was charged with grand larceny; bond was set at $4,000;
-Jose Gonzales, 30, of Swords Lane, Pontotoc; who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Elizabeth Eaton-Tirado, 21, of Possum Trot, Pontotoc, who was charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon by a felon; bond was set at $20,000;
-Ben Delgado, 51, of Vaughn Road, Belden, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Bobby Berry, 50, of Campground Road, Pontotoc, who was charged with DUI third; bond was set at $4,000;
-Daniel Alexander, 35, of County Road 121, New Albany, who was charged with domestic aggravated assault; bond was set at $10,000.