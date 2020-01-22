Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 20 arrests made during December 18, 2019, through January 16, 2020.
Sheriff Mask said those arrested included:
-Charles Williams, 45, of Jefferson Road, Houlka, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond set at $5,000;
-Rachel Wheeler, 39, of Drive 1920, Saltillo, charged with felony taking of a vehicle; bond set at $3,000;
-Jimmy Whitfield, 36, of Evans Circle, Tupelo, charged with possession of a weapon by a felon; bond set at $5,000;
-Thomas Warren, 49, of Palestine Road, Pontotoc, charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Eddie Vance, 20, of Stockard Road, Pontotoc, charged with grand larceny; bond set at $5,000;
-Brandy Taylor, 41, of Highway 345, Pontotoc, charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $2,500;
-Dewayne Spearman, 52, of County Road 200, Pittsboro, charged with assault on an officer and possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $500,000;
-Phillip Smith, 55, of Palmer Street, Blue Mountain, charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;
-Jessica Ruth, 33, of County Road 4091, Oxford, charged with burglary of a dwelling; bond set at $5,000;
-Ritchie Payne, 49, of County Road 506, Shannon, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $7,500;
-Anthony Paul, 40, of Tedford Road, Tupelo, charged with DUI 4th, bond set at $3,500;
-Anna Parmley, 28, of Kimbrough Avenue, Tupelo; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $2,000;
-Joshua Murry, 34, of Lakeview Cove, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;
-Brian McCord, 41, of Reeder Hill, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Christopher Judon, 45, of Central Avenue, Ecru; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;
-Stacey Easley, 40, of North College St., Pontotoc; charged with aggravated assault; bond set at $25,000;
-Ronald Ellis, 50, of Highway 47, Houston; charged with burglary of a church; bond set at $15,000;
-Matthew Crump, 23, of West Oxford St., Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny and felony taking of a motor vehicle; bond set at $5,000;
-David Collums, 62, of Old Monroe Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;
-Ledarius Buchanan, 28, of President Avenue, Tupelo; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $10,000.