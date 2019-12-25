Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 35 arrests made during November 6 through December 18, 2019.
Sheriff Mask said those arrested included:
-Joshua Williams, 36, of Highway 346, Pontotoc, who was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $5,000;
-Rachel Wheeler, 39, of Drive 1920, Saltillo, who was charged with felony taking of a motor vehicle; bond set at $3,000;
-Ian Trice, 34, of Caldwell Lane, Shannon, charged with with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $8,000;
-Nicholas Tucker, 30, of Ridgecrest Drive, Pontotoc, charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;
-Williams Timmons, 33, of Oakcrest Drive, Tupelo, charged with burglary of a commercial building; bond set at $10,000;
-Keith Thornton, 30, of CR 1022, Pittsboro, charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;
-Seth Stephens, 27, of Chesterville Road, Tupelo, charged with malicious mischief; bond set at $2,000;
-Dewayne Ruth, 33, of CR 4091, Oxford, charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $2,000;
-Holly Pilkington, 32, of Old Jackson Road, Tennessee, charged with aiding escape of felons; bond set at $5,000;
-Sylvia Poutoa, 25, of Wells Road, Pontotoc; charged with child abuse, assault of a law enforcement officer; bond set at $45,000;
-Anna Parmely, 28, of Kimbrough Avenue, Tupelo, charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $2,000;
-Joshua Murray, 34, of Lakeview Cove, Pontotoc, charged with possession of a controlled substance; $10,000 bond;
-James Newcomb, 33, of Garrison St., Verona, charged with felony fleeing; $8,000 bond;
-Charles McShan, 61, of Oxford Street, Pontotoc, charged with DUI 4th; $8,000 bond;
-Jeffrey McCraw, 27, of Center Hill Road, Ecru, charged with possession of a controlled substance; $7,500 bond;
-Desmond McCarty, 22, of Raines Drive, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; $12,000 bond;
-Lizandro Lopez, 23, of Chicasa Road, Pontotoc, charged with DUI 3rd; $3,000 bond;
-Weiqi Lin, 37, of 53rd Street, New York, charged with false pretense; $10,000 bond;
-Michael Knight, 20, of Highway 15 North, Houlka, charged with possession of a controlled substance; $7,500 bond;
-Timothy Lee, 45, of Old Highway 15, Ecru; charged with DUI 3rd; $7,500 bond;
-Brittany Kestner, 27, of CR 134, New Albany; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; $7,500 bond;
-Larry Johnson, 39, of Highway 30, New Albany; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; $10,000 bond;
-Brittany Keith, 22, of Kings Highway, Pontotoc; charged with child abuse; $5,000 bond;
-Kinslee Hancock, 23, of Ridgewood Drive, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; $8,000 bond;
-Casey Hall, 37, of CR 120, Blue Springs; charged with DUI 4th; $7,500 bond;
-Carlos Grant, 31, of Shelby Drive, Oxford; charged with possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, felony; $10,000 bond;
-Amy Gann, 44, of Gann Lane, Pontotoc; charged with forged prescription; $10,000 bond;
-Christopher Gann, 25, of Old Mantachie Road, Mantachie; charged with felony taking of a vehicle; $3,000 bond;
-Stacy Farr, 46, of Palestine Road, Pontotoc; DUI 4th; $3,000 bond;
-Anthony Echols, 49, of Highway 336, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Clifton Eaton, 33, of CR 2346, Guntown; charged with burglary of a commercial building; $5,000 bond;
-William Eaton, 25, of CR 391, Saltillo, charged with burglary of a commercial building; $5,000 bond;
-Matthew Crump, 23, of West Oxford Street, Pontotoc; charged with grand larceny/felony taking of a vehicle; $5,000 bond;
-Georgia Bartlett, 21, of Blue Bird Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; $7,500 bond;
-Juanita Young, 51, of Old Highway 15 North, Ecru; charged with DUI 4th; $7,500 bond.