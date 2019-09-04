Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask last week reported four felony arrests which were made during August 16-26.
Defendants arrested and their respective charge(s) included:
-Joseph Wilson, 38, of Hopewell Road, Randolph; charged with child endangerment/DUI and DUI fourth; bond was set at $6,000 on each charge;
-Javarus Shackleford, 22, of Mattox Road, Verona; charged with false pretense; bond was set at $5,000;
-Russell Pugh, 33, of Lakeshore Drive, Pontotoc; charged with credit card fraud; bond was set at $5,000;
-Jeremy Perkins, 39, of Rock City Road, Fulton; charged with possession of stolen property; bond was set at $5,000.