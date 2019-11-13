Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported nine arrests during October 25-November 6, 2019.

Sheriff Mask said those arrested included:

-Savanna Treat, 34, of Moorman Road, Pontotoc, who was charged with felony taking of a vehicle; bond was set at $3,000;

-Christopher Wagoner, 39, of Highway 9 south, Pontotoc; who was charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;

-Adam Russell, 18, of Nixon Bend, Pontotoc; who was charged with DUI 3rd; bond was set at $3,000;

-Tyler Tedford, 24, of South Main Street, Pontotoc; who was charged with burglary of a dwelling; bond was set at $5,000;

-Austin Matthews, 24, of West Eighth Street, Pontotoc; who was charged with burglary of a dwelling; bond was set at $8,000;

-Nathaniel Dowdy, 27, of McLaughlin Road, Pontotoc; who was charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond was set at $8,000;

-Tyler Dyer, 36, of Dyer Road, Pontotoc; who was charged with bringing contraband into a jail; bond was set at $5,000;

-James Ward, 28, of County Road 83, McCarley, MS; charged with felony taking of a vehicle; bond was set at $15,000;

-Armonte Watkins, 26, of Brattin Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond was set at $5,000. 

