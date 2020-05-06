Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 14 arrests made during March 12 through April 25, 2020.
Sheriff Mask said those arrested included:
-Robert White, 35, of County Road 726, Blue Mountain, charged with felony fleeing; bond was set at $5,000;
-George Tucker, 48, of Coolidge Street, Tupelo; charged with bringing a controlled substance into a jail; bond was set at $5,000;
-Christopher Kendrick, 40, of Highway 15, Faulkner; charged with DUI fourth; bond was set at $5,000;
-LaCrisha Harris, 31, of Hill Street, Amory; charged with two counts of extortion and posting injurious messages; bond was set at $5,000;
-Charish Harris, 30, of County Road 315, Houlka; charged with DUI third; bond was set at $5,000;
-Clark Floyd, 26, of County Road 825, Blue Mountain; charged with DUI third; bond was set at $5,000;
-James Dunnam, 48, of Cairo Loop, Ecru; charged with aggravated assault; bond was set at $20,000;
-Austin Edwards, 29, of Robin Hood Road; Houlka; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $2,000;
-James Burchfield, 59, of RV Park, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Arthur Chapman, 45, of Chapman Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance and assaulting a law enforcement officer; bond was set at $15,000;
-Charles Croft, 37, of Thaxton Road, Thaxton; charged with aggravated DUI resulting in death; bond was set at $50,000;
-Justin Anderson, 30, of Ambrie Anna Lane, Pontotoc; charged with false pretense; bond was set at $5,000;
-Brandon Beckley, 31, of Highland Avenue, Ecru; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond was set at $5,000;
-Jaborius Wren, 28, of Firetower Road, Porterville; charged with aggravated assault; bond was set at $25,000.