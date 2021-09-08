Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 14 felony arrests made during July 2021. 

Sheriff Mask said those arrested and charged included:

-Thomas Maddox, 23, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Charles McShan, 63, of Oxford Street, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $3,500;

-Xavier Moore, 25, of Osage Lane, Pontotoc; charged with shooting into a dwelling; bond set at $10,000;

-Robert M. Pratt, 50, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-William Tucker, 19, of Rocky Ford Road, Pontotoc; charged with sexual battery; bond set at $10,000;

-Jonathan Wooley, 29, of Highway 336, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;

-Joanna Houston, 41, of Huey Drive, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Emmanueal Houston, 25, of Turnpike Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 3rd; bond set at $3,500;

-Richard Franks, 21, of Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc; charged with enticement of a child to meet sexual purposes; bond set at $20,000;

-Jamie Cotton, 53, of County Road 1473, Mooreville, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;

-Randy Bolen, 43, of Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with possession of controlled substance with intent and possession of controlled substance; bond set at $10,000 of first charge and $5,000 on second;

-Cedric Alexander, 26, of Moore Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;

-Rodney Anglin, 36, of Fair Haven Loop, Crenshaw; charged with false pretense/felony; bond set at $2,500;

-Roger Atkinson, 26, of County Road 308, Houlka; charged with shooting into a dwelling; bond set at $5,000. 

