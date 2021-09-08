Sheriff's department reports 14 felony arrests By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Sep 8, 2021 52 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 14 felony arrests made during July 2021. Sheriff Mask said those arrested and charged included:-Thomas Maddox, 23, of Clark Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-Charles McShan, 63, of Oxford Street, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $3,500;-Xavier Moore, 25, of Osage Lane, Pontotoc; charged with shooting into a dwelling; bond set at $10,000;-Robert M. Pratt, 50, of Mississippi Street, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-William Tucker, 19, of Rocky Ford Road, Pontotoc; charged with sexual battery; bond set at $10,000;-Jonathan Wooley, 29, of Highway 336, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;-Joanna Houston, 41, of Huey Drive, Pontotoc; charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Emmanueal Houston, 25, of Turnpike Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 3rd; bond set at $3,500;-Richard Franks, 21, of Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc; charged with enticement of a child to meet sexual purposes; bond set at $20,000;-Jamie Cotton, 53, of County Road 1473, Mooreville, charged with possession of meth; bond set at $5,000;-Randy Bolen, 43, of Subertown Road, Ecru; charged with possession of controlled substance with intent and possession of controlled substance; bond set at $10,000 of first charge and $5,000 on second;-Cedric Alexander, 26, of Moore Lane, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $10,000;-Rodney Anglin, 36, of Fair Haven Loop, Crenshaw; charged with false pretense/felony; bond set at $2,500;-Roger Atkinson, 26, of County Road 308, Houlka; charged with shooting into a dwelling; bond set at $5,000. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff's Department Reports 14 Felony Arrests David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 78° Sunny Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Sunny to partly cloudy. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Partly cloudy skies. Low 59F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Updated: September 8, 2021 @ 9:51 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress ICC Heroes Night to honor healthcare professionals and armed forces members, veterans, Sept. 16 7 min ago Pontotoc Progress Homecoming set at Randolph 51 min ago Pontotoc Progress Sheriff's department reports 14 felony arrests 52 min ago Pontotoc Progress Are you ready for some Bodock? It’s time to crank it up! 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress After delay, Magee Drive water tower is near bidding point 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Chargers pull away for win over Cougars 2 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists