Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reported 31 felony arrests were made in March and April 2022.
Those arrested in March and their charge(s) included:
-Richard C. Wilson, 47, Toxish Road, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance-enhanced by firearm; $7,500 bond;
-Hunter West, 20, Friendship Road, Ecru; possession of controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Tyrone Walls, 44, Cooke Road, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance with intent; $10,000 bond;
-Mickey D. Wells, 49, Redland Road, Pontotoc; possession of controlled substance with intent-enhanced by firearm; $7,500 bond;
-Nickey D. Wells, 48, Cabra Trail, Pontotoc; possession meth; $5,000 bond;
-Charles Teague, 50, Brassfield Road, Pontotoc; embezzlement and false pretense; $20,000 total bond;
-Robert Reid, 29, County Road 115, Water Valley; possession of controlled substance; $7,500 bond;
-Jimmy Prater, 38, Highway 41, Pontotoc; felony malicious mischief; $3,000 bond;
-Doyle A. Harville, 23, County Road 157, Houlka; possession meth; $5,000 bond;
-Anthony Echols, 52, Highway 336, Pontotoc; possession controlled substance; $10,000 bond;
-Edward Coleman, 56, County Road 115, Blue Mountain; failure to register as a sex offender; $3,000 bond;
-Rondrick Brownlee, 31, Drive 259, Shannon; possession marijuana with intent to sell; $5,000 bond;
-Brittany Ausbon, 36, Highway 6, Amory; possession controlled substance with intent-enhanced by firearm; $7,500 bond;
-Marry Rushing, 37, Ben K, Aberdeen; trafficking a controlled substance; $10,000 bond;
-Silver Myers, 31, Burns Street, Pontotoc; violation of a protection order; $2,000 bond;
-Jimmy Mapp, 57, Brassfield Road, Pontotoc; possession controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Alex Leslie, 32, Tree Side Drive, Mooreville; grand larceny; $5,000 bond;
-Elma King, 59, Depot Street, Water Valley; possession controlled substance; $75,000 bond.
Those arrested in April 2022 and their charge(s) included:
-Dustin Ward, 40, of County Road 309, Calhoun City; possession of meth; $10,000 bond;
-Heather Wade, 46, of Garrett Creek Loop, Pontotoc; possession controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Edward Stetter, 36, Hebron Road, Pontotoc; DUI 4th; $10,000 bond;
-Justin Pressnell, 35, County Road 683 Guntown; possession controlled substance with intent to sell; $5,000;
-Willie Poindexter, 38, Queensgate Drive, Tupelo; DUI 3rd and two counts possession controlled substance; $10,000 total bond;
-Patrick Keith, 34, County Road 47, Tupelo; possession controlled substance with intent to sell-enhanced by firearm; $7,500 bond;
-Somer Faris, 18, of Weatherall Road, Ecru; possession of controlled substance; $5,000 bond;
-Justin Dillard, 34, Q.T. Todd Road, Ecru; two counts possession controlled substance; $10,000 total bond;
-John Crump, 44, East Main St., Pittsboro; DUI 4th; $5,000 bond;
-James Christian, 23, South Liberty St., Pontotoc; felony fleeing and assault on law enforcement officer; $10,000 total bond;
-Jartavious Boles, 20, of Weatherall Road, Ecru; possession of marijuana with intent to sell; $5,000 bond;
-Randy Bolen, 43, Subertown Road Ecru; harboring escaped prisoner; $10,000 bond.