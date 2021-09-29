Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reports nine felony arrests made during August 2021.

Sheriff Mask said those arrested and charged included:

-Jacob Bland, 28, of McGreger Chapel Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;

-Nathaniel Butler, 28, of Sanders Lane, Pontotoc; charged with arson and domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond set at $7,500;

-Josua Enis, 38, of Montgomery Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;

-William Heflin, 24, of Subertown Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell; bond set at $5,000;

-Franklin Gregory, 30, of County Road 811, Saltillo; charged with assault of a law officer; bond set at $15,000;

-Johnathan Teague, 30, of Brassfield Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $2,500;

-Robert Weathers, 34, of Center Hill Road, Pontotoc; charged with manufacturing marijuana; bond set at $5,000;

-David Westmoreland, 42, of Sturbridge Cove, Mooreville; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;

-James Yarbrough, 46, of Oakley Road, Thaxton; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500. 

