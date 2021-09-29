Sheriff's dept. reports nine felony arrests By DAVID HELMS Pontotoc Progress David Helms Managing Editor Author email Sep 29, 2021 48 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask reports nine felony arrests made during August 2021.Sheriff Mask said those arrested and charged included:-Jacob Bland, 28, of McGreger Chapel Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of controlled substance; bond set at $5,000;-Nathaniel Butler, 28, of Sanders Lane, Pontotoc; charged with arson and domestic violence/aggravated assault; bond set at $7,500;-Josua Enis, 38, of Montgomery Road, Pontotoc; charged with DUI 4th; bond set at $5,000;-William Heflin, 24, of Subertown Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of marijuana with intent to sell; bond set at $5,000;-Franklin Gregory, 30, of County Road 811, Saltillo; charged with assault of a law officer; bond set at $15,000;-Johnathan Teague, 30, of Brassfield Road, Pontotoc; charged with possession of a controlled substance with intent; bond set at $2,500;-Robert Weathers, 34, of Center Hill Road, Pontotoc; charged with manufacturing marijuana; bond set at $5,000;-David Westmoreland, 42, of Sturbridge Cove, Mooreville; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500;-James Yarbrough, 46, of Oakley Road, Thaxton; charged with possession of a controlled substance; bond set at $7,500. david.helms@djournal.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Sheriff's Dept. Reports Nine Felony Arrests David Helms Managing Editor David is managing editor of the Pontotoc Progress. Author email Follow David Helms Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus 66° Mostly Cloudy Pontotoc, MS (38863) Today Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.. Tonight Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Updated: September 29, 2021 @ 6:52 am Full Forecast Latest e-Edition Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Progress Latest Posts Pontotoc Progress Sheriff's dept. reports nine felony arrests 48 min ago Pontotoc Progress Be warned of those who warn you of the charters of freedom 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc Police report 12 felony arrests in August 1 hr ago Pontotoc Progress Pumpkins, granddaddy and Amish 2 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Dear Jon, each day is my treasure 3 hrs ago Pontotoc Progress Pontotoc’s ‘Best Of’ premiers in magazine format 4 hrs ago Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. The Daily You'll receive our top headlines each morning at 7:40, and each weekday afternoon at 4:10. News Alerts Get news sent to your inbox as it happens, as well as our top stories throughout the week. Prep Rally Sign up to receive area high school football scores and recaps each Friday night. Daily Journal E-Edition Delivery Are you a Daily Journal subscriber? Sign up to view our daily e-editions each morning with just a click. Pontotoc Progress E-Edition Delivery Are you a Pontotoc Progress subscriber? Sign up to view our weekly e-editions each Wednesday with just a click. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage Lists