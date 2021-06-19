A coin toss seated a Sherman alderman while three out of five places in Ecru will have new aldermen sitting in them when the July 6 meeting opens.
In Sherman, because Wayne Bullock and Adam Jolly both received 63 votes, a coin was tossed to determine who would win the alderman seat and it went to Bullock.
Ecru
Election results from the town of Ecru saw 130 votes cast, and because the mayor slot was already decided during the primary, with Patty Turk the winner; aldermen were all the residents had to decide.
The totals were as follows:
Gloria High-76
Allison Richardson-114
Dr. James Speck-88
Joey Tharp – 97
Jeannie Thompson -91
Gable Todd – 111
This means that Richardson and Speck will return to the board room while Tharp, Thompson and Todd will be the new faces. The new board will be sworn in Thursday, June 24.
Sherman
With 104 votes and 5 affidavits, totals for the Sherman mayor and board were as follows:
Mayor
Mike Swords – 87
Jeffrey Lane – 22
Aldermen
Randy Bolen – 81
Wayne Bullock and Adam Jolly tied at 63. A coin toss put Bullock in that seat.
Christie McDonald – 64
Ashley Pfahler – 40
Keith Rogers 70
Martha Swindle – 75
This means that Swords will return as mayor, Bolen, Bullock, Rogers and Swindle will return to the board while McDonald will begin her first term as aldermen. These will be sworn in before the board meeting Tuesday, July 6.