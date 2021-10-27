I don’t think we can say often enough why and how important it is for all of us to shop locally.
Yes, we all go out of town from time to time to shop, but our habits need to be shopping with our local merchants.
We have a great downtown area with a variety of boutiques, jewelry, restaurants, clothing and gift shops. Not only is there great variety the downtown is beautiful.
Shopping local will make an impact in our town and will keep our town strong and will entice more local businesses to open, giving us more options and choices reducing the need to go elsewhere.
Non-profit organizations receive and average of 250% more support from smaller business owners than they do from large businesses.
Where we shop, where we eat and have fun -- all of it makes our community home. Our one-of-a-kind businesses are an integral part of the distinctive character of this place.
Small local businesses are the largest employer nationally. Not only do they have full time employees from the community, they give high school and college students much needed after school jobs.
Local businesses often hire people with a better understanding of the products they are selling and take more time to get to know customers. The personal service you get at a locally owned business is one of the great advantages to shopping local.
Local businesses are owned by people who live in the community, are less likely to leave, and are more invested in the community’s future.
Dollars spent at a local business create a multiplier in the local economy. For every dollar spent in a local merchant’s store that dollar will roll over 3 to 7 times before leaving the community.
When you are asked to recommend a favorite restaurant or shop, it’s invariably a unique local business.
The locally owned businesses define our sense of place, but we sometimes forget their survival depends on our patronage.
If you want to see our communities thrive, make a commitment to shop with our local merchants and support your hometown.