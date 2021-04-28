My niece and her husband are in the process of purchasing a new home and as we were discussing things they will need for their new house, to my surprise one of the items Brandy wants is a shopping cart.
Yes, a shopping cart like you use in the grocery store. She wants to unload her groceries into a cart and wheel them from her car into the house so she does not have to make multiple trips to get her groceries to the kitchen.
This got me to thinking about how many times we actually handle the food we have in our kitchens.
We pick up each item in the grocery store and put it into our shopping cart.
We take each item out of the shopping cart and place it on the checkout counter.
We take it off the end of the checkout counter all bagged upped and put it back into the shopping cart.
We take the bags out of the shopping cart and put it into our vehicles.
We take each bag out of the vehicle, making multiple trips into the house and place on the kitchen counter.
We take each item out of the bags and put away in the pantry and refrigerator.
No wonder the bread is smashed and the bananas has bruises.
If you shop at Piggly Wiggly or McCoy’s Grocery they will cut number three and four off your list by taking your groceries to your vehicle and putting them in your car for you. Thank you for that.
Can you image how many trips a family with two, three or four children have to make to get their groceries inside.
The idea of a shopping cart to make one trip inside with all your groceries is not such a strange idea after all.
I have looked. The best I can find is a wagon.
If you know where I can find a shopping cart, let me know. I am shopping for a shopping cart.