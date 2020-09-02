ECRU– The North Pontotoc Vikings finished up their preseason camp with a scrimmage against the TCPS Eagles last Friday night. Lightening in the area ended the two-quarter scrimmage early in the second quarter with TCPS leading 21-0.
“I felt like it was good for us all the way around; it reinforced what we have been harping on in practice,” said North Pontotoc head coach Andy Crotwell. “Hopefully the mistakes that were made will get their attention and things will get corrected.”
TCPS scored on their first drive when quarterback Khi Holiday connected with Noah Foster to give the Eagles a 7-0 lead. The Vikings were plagued during the scrimmage by penalties and poor exchanges from the center and quarterback that killed a few drives early on. The Vikings forced and recovered a fumble on the goal line to stop the Eagles from scoring midway through the first quarter, but the Vikings turned it over with an interception and gave it right back to TCPS. The Eagles scored again a few minutes later when Holiday connected with Foster for the second time to make it 14-0.
In the second quarter the Vikings started moving the ball. Raquan Booth opened a drive with a 12-yard run. Quarterback Reece Kentner connected with Christopher McGloflin for an 18-yard gain, and back to back 7-yard runs by Tyler Hill put the Vikings near the red zone on the 24 yard line. Another bad snap cost the Vikings 17 yards, and back to back incomplete passes ended the drive. Holiday added another touchdown, this time on the ground, with a 44-yard run to make it 21-0. The scrimmage was ended by officials shortly afterwards.
“It was a good opportunity for us to see how quarantining players can affect our depth, because we found out we had ten players out on Tuesday. So for us to get a feel early on for what that’s like is a good thing,” said coach Crotwell. “It was a chance for us to shuffle things around a little bit and see where they are; and it allowed us to see our deficiencies, which is why we scrimmage.”