I heard the first simmering sound of summer recently. Did you? The summer cicadas are beginning to tune in the trees.
Every time I hear them they remind me of visiting my cousins. You see about this time my cousins from south Mississippi would come up for a visit and we would all enjoy time relaxing and talking the days away on grandmamas hill.
That was always a special time of preparation. Ma Sanders, granddad’s mama, would come over to our house and ask if she could borrow the girls, that would be me, Cindy and Sara for awhile. We all jumped at the chance to go spend the day with our great grandmother.
Her eyes gleamed as she stirred in the kitchen to cook for all those relatives of hers that would be gracing our hill. Her house always smelled of food cooking and snuff spittle. Her garbage cans in her living room were lined with the Pontotoc Progress newspaper with extra brown spots on them where she’d spit.
In her kitchen was an old Fridigidaire® refrigerator that we would put the food in to keep it cool for the next day. After cutting off ears of corn, shelling peas and pulling extra food out of that immense deep freezer of hers the stove was turned up to Babylon furnace hot and every available eye had a pot or pan with something simmering in it. Her pressure cooker was going full steam with the little top making the same sound the summer locusts were outside.
The oven was lit and casseroles and cornbread were soon baking away in it. The little black oscillating fan was stirring the hot air around to help us believe there was a breeze somewhere, it just wasn’t a cool one coming from the ocean.
Although I can’t recall a single conversation we had with Ma Sanders while we were doing all that cooking and preparing, I often fondly recall it because it was just her presence that made the difference. And as I look back I realize that she was younger than my mama is now.
All that food was carefully stored away in the fridge so she could just bring it out and put it in the oven or on the stove when the company from afar came. It was worth it all because she didn’t have to worry about cooking when our cousins showed up.
We spent the time chasing each other through the dark yard while the katydids made their little ZZZizzzzit sounds with their wings from the branch of every tree and the ballerinas of the night danced in the wind with their graceful yellow lights.
Summer was made for long walks up the hill in the dark laughing and bantering and wishing these days would last forever. But somehow, time took wings and before we knew it we are all just wishing we could go back and hear the voices in the air and listen to one last chat between my great grandmother and all those other loved ones who have beat us Home.