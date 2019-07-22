Bear with me. I’m not bragging but setting up a thesis.
After lumbering through my English education at the great school of minds, Ole Miss, I was challenged with finding an equally enlightening yet, somehow, impoverishing course of study for graduate school.
I settled on theology. That seemed an honorable profession that would always keep me a pauper.
In the hallowed halls of academia, I waded through leaned dissertations about situational ethics, as well as about culpability verses simple guilt, and how discipleship is really about preference-modification as opposed to value- affirmation.
I learned all the catch-phrases, way before insidious terms like “deep state,” “fake news,” and “dark web,” started interfering with our simple enjoyment of peas and salted tomatoes, before the 6:30 calm of Andy Griffith.
I learned a lot, and I forgot a lot.
I was recently thumbing through a 1962 Catholic Missal a friend gave me. It’s an instruction manual for spiritual life that used to be as much a part of every Catholic home as a Bible and a Crucifix.
The 1962 Missal cuts straight to the point--no fancy equivocating about situations, or “meeting people where they’re at,” or any of the softie phrases we bandy about today to let each other off the hook.
Near the front are “The Most Necessary Prayers,” as the Missal calls them, including the “Our Father,” or the “Lord’s Prayer.” Prayers of gratitude and pennance follow, as well as a nod toward those who have gone before us, having died for their beliefs, marked with the sign of faith.
One doesn’t have to read far into the Missal to find the Beatitudes, the Ten Commandments, and the Seven Deadly Sins, along with the Seven Cardinal Virtues, the Corporal Works of Mercy, and the like—that’s Catholic inside baseball stuff.
Much to my shame, in all my learned study, I managed to gloss over those.
My oversight is not specifically Catholic. It’s an oversight of modern humanity.
Coach Zane Hale used to drill us on fundamentals, admonishing us to keep our baseball swings and throwing motions simple and direct.
I never learned, Coach—not even in college and graduate school.
Ernest Hemingway said the same about writing. Keep it concise, direct, and evocative, Papa said. Don’t use lots of words, just use the right word. Simple doesn’t mean simplistic, or dumb. Hemingway believed that unnecessary fluff showed contempt for readers and wasted their time.
We often substitute fluff to cover inadequacies. A bad writer will fluff-up his prose to cover for lack of substance. Corporate lingo, endless deliberations, and vacuous mission statements divert attention from a failing business. Sinners find ways to explain-away their transgressions, and contextualize sin to where it means nothing.
I often get the old checklist:
Have I become a glutton? Check. (Thanks crawfish guy and gas station chicken-on-a-stick.) Have I become slothful and lazy? Check. Have I become angry? Check. Have I become jealous? Check.
I won’t bore you with the rest of the checks.
I could go to any Christian bookstore and spend $150 on good material, and some might even help.
On the other hand, I could forego the fluff and wasted motion, simplify my life and prayer, and just live by the simplest precepts.
What’s wrong with me is no mystery. I need to pray more, give more, work harder. I need to stop stuffing myself with sweets and treats and watching Braves highlights until I fall asleep with a hotdog in my hand. I need to watch the ball, keep my hands back—and keep them quiet, Coach—and swing smooth and steady.
All this is so simple. How did I ever make it so complicated?