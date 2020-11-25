Sleep with your bedroom door shut, keep space heaters three feet away from anything, and as an all-important first step, make sure your smoke detectors work, all are simple precautions that greatly increase your chances of surviving a house fire, according to Pontotoc Fire Chief Lance Martin.
“I cannot emphasize enough to check your smoke detectors,” said Martin, a 22-year firefighter who has served as Pontotoc’s chief for 11 years. He oversees a department of 26 firefighters staffing two stations. “Smoke detectors save lives, and they’re inexpensive,” said Martin. “They’re all regulated by the same government codes, so you don’t have to buy state-of-the-art. For less than $10 you can protect your family.”
According to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA), last year 80 % of the 2,270 people who died in residential fires nationwide died of smoke inhalation. “It contains carbon-monoxide and cyanide, and nobody can withstand it,” said Martin.
“Keep a detector everywhere someone sleeps, and one in the hallway,” Martin said. “We recommend keeping one in every room except the bathroom, because of steam, and the kitchen. Mount the detectors on the ceiling or as close as possible.”
Many detectors today are made to be thrown away once the attached battery expires and they last several months. For the hearing and sight impaired, many insurance companies pay for special detectors that use vibration and strobe lights, Martin said.
Some people think it’s counter-intuitive, but keeping one’s bedroom door closed at night greatly increases their chance of surviving a home fire, Martin said.
“A house can sometimes be fully involved in fire, and a room with a door closed will be almost untouched,” said Martin. The reasoning for keeping the door closed, Martin added, is that it buys the person time, the all-important factor in survival. Escape ladders, which are plastic rope-like ladders that attach to the window-frame and unfurl downward, and are available at most large home-supply stores, are lifesavers for people in upstairs bedrooms, Martin added.
In 2019, firefighters across the U.S. battled 339,500 residential fires, according to the National Fire Protection Agency (NFPA). Mississippi has long ranked among the states with the highest annual percentage of residential fire deaths, also called the death rate. The death rate expresses the number of deaths correlated with the overall population. Ninety Mississippians died in residential fires in 2019. NFPA data showed that states with the highest poverty rates and most residents living in rural areas were among the highest in fire death rate. In less affluent, mostly rural states, resources are stretched thin and fire departments have long distances to cover.
Three Pontotoc County residents died in house fires just this month. Firefighters were deeply saddened by these deaths, Martin said, adding that most fire accidents are preventable and doing so doesn’t require a lot of work.
“You don’t have to live in a bubble, or reinvent the wheel,” said Martin. “Not all fires are preventable, but all fire deaths are.”
Accidents increase this time each year as people start using their heaters, especially space heaters, according to Martin. Keeping your distance is the rule of thumb.
“No blankets, no furniture, no pet beds, no toys—no anything, within three feet of a heater,” said Martin. “You’ll stay just as warm outside that three-foot radius.” The NFPA reported that heating accidents caused about 10 % of residential fires.
“Space heaters are useful and fine if you follow the manufacturer’s guidelines,” said Martin. “Just use them carefully and correctly.”
Folks often overlook other safety measures about heaters, including making sure that when they leave for work their pets don’t have toys that can get into the fire.
Extension cords are another fire hazard, according to Martin. As a general rule, cheaper ones are more dangerous, and powering a space heater with an extension cord is a bad idea. Also, one should never power an appliance with an extension cord, particularly those that heat or cool, because they use a lot of amperage which exceeds the cord’s capacity and makes it hot.
Making a checklist helps.
“Even if you have to leave yourself sticky notes on the fridge, like I do, do it,” said Martin. “Curling iron, space heater, dog lamp—did I check to make sure all these were off before I left? A dry erase board by the door for reminders is a good idea.”
Holiday precautions
With Thanksgiving upon us, and Christmas around the corner, it’s important to consider cooking safety and how to manage trees, Martin said.
Eighty percent of home fires nationwide last year started as a result of cooking accidents, according to the NFPA. Mississippians love to fry turkeys, but it’s a dangerous undertaking.
“Never, ever fry a turkey in an enclosed space, like garage or a carport,” said Martin. “Never put a frozen turkey into boiling oil. People have sustained extremely serious burns doing that.”
Natural Christmas trees are beautiful, but can be dangerous, Martin said. “Keep them watered, and don’t keep them around after Christmas. Get them out of the house. When evergreens dry the sap emerges and it’s highly flammable.”
Yard-work is another concern.
“People are cleaning up their yards and burning brush and limbs and leaves, but on these cool, sunny days, clear days, the humidity is down and the wind is often higher than you realize,” said Martin, adding that checking the weather forecast, including the wind speed, and being smart about burning in proper conditions is critical.