45 comforts of home P60018H.jpg

With Christmas coming, here’s a simple light meal that you can put together quickly if you are hosting.  A charcuterie board can be put together on the coffee table, dining table, side board, or out on the deck. Nothing is cozier or more casual than sitting around the coffee table catching up and chatting over a gorgeous spread that looks like you spent all day preparing, but didn’t. You can make it casual or elegant. Below are tips for creating your own charcuterie board.

Newsletters

regina.butler@djournal.com

Recommended for you