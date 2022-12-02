With Christmas coming, here’s a simple light meal that you can put together quickly if you are hosting. A charcuterie board can be put together on the coffee table, dining table, side board, or out on the deck. Nothing is cozier or more casual than sitting around the coffee table catching up and chatting over a gorgeous spread that looks like you spent all day preparing, but didn’t. You can make it casual or elegant. Below are tips for creating your own charcuterie board.
A charcuterie board, pronounced “shahr-ku-tuh-ree”, is an assortment of cured meats, cheeses, artisan bread or crackers, fruits, nuts, olives, and pickles of your choice arranged on a serving board. The best thing about a charcuterie board is that there is no wrong way to do this. You can arrange ingredients to your liking. It’s all about creating a variety of flavors from simple ingredients that your guests will enjoy. You can build a charcuterie board in just a few minutes, and it is customizable to the number of guests you are having. You can decide if you want to prepare some dips or make a cheese ball, or if you want to purchase everything ready to use so there is no cooking involved. Charcuterie boards are served at room temperature. However, for food safety reasons do not leave the board out for more than two hours. Here are steps to help you set up your table and put the charcuterie board together.
Ideas for preparing your table:
Begin with a tablecloth in a size appropriate for your coffee table or other table you plan to use. Throw blankets, table runners, or fabric remnants can all be laid flat or scrunched up and placed on top of your table.
Place a simple centerpiece on top of the throw or tablecloth. A centerpiece could be a vase or urn with greenery such as magnolia or pine branches with fresh flowers added. Other items that can be used for a centerpiece are pumpkins, candles, miniature Christmas trees, reindeer, snowmen, nutcrackers, or small village pieces.
Decide on a board or platter and any bowls needed for dips and toothpicks and lay them out to be sure they will fit on the table you plan to use. It is easier to move things around to decide on the placement while they are empty. Once you decide on the placement, you can decide if you want to fill up the board or platter on the spot, or take it to the kitchen to arrange the food. Be sure the platters, boards, and bowls you choose are food safe. They can be lined with parchment paper. Some decorative bowls state on the label that they are not safe for food, and should not be used to serve food.
If you are using a coffee table, consider leaving some open space around the outer edges for people to place their drinks if needed.
Steps for building a basic charcuterie board:
Step 1 – Cheese: Place cheese on the board first. The cheese may be taken out of the refrigerator about one hour before serving, since cheese tastes best at room temperature. Try to include cheeses of different colors, flavors, and textures: hard, semi-soft, soft and spreadable cheeses. Pre-cut a few slices of hard cheeses or crumble a corner of softer cheeses to let guests know how they are to be consumed. Plan roughly about two ounces of each cheese per person.
Step 2 – Bowls: Add small bowls to the board. Bowls of different sizes and colors add visual interest. Bowls can be used to contain items such as olives, dips, and pepper jelly.
Step 3 – Meat: Use different types of cured meats such as salami, pepperoni, prosciutto, or jerky meats on your board. For convenience, look for packages that have different types of meat in the same package. Place slices of meat in different ways to add interest and height to the board. For example, use a glass to make a rose from pepperoni. You can fold it or roll it as you place it on the board. Put meats of similar color on different parts of the board for best visual impact. Plan for about two ounces of each meat per person.
Step 4 – Crackers and Condiments: Distribute crackers and condiments around the board. Small slices of artisan bread or crackers provide crunch to your snack platter. Have two to three different varieties and shapes of crackers. Place items that pair well near each other. For example, place the honey near the blue cheese and the mustard near the smoky Gouda. Spreads or dips compliments the crackers, fruits and vegetables that you have on the cheese board. Use different flavors of spreads to accommodate your guests’ palate. For instance, add sweet spreads such as jams and jellies. For salty/savory flavor, add dips such as hummus, ranch or any other dips of your choice.
Step 5 – Fill in the gaps: Use fruit to fill in larger gaps on the board. Citrus fruits, apples, pears, grapes, and pomegranate are in season during the holidays. You can choose to add any of these fruits or other fruits of your choice. If you are using sliced apples or pears, make sure to rinse those and add them at the end to prevent them from turning brown. Dried fruits also help to enhance flavors and give a festive look to the board. Fill in any remaining spaces with nuts and pickles. Nuts such as roasted almonds or pecans are also a good addition on a holiday cheese board. You can also use pretzels and fresh vegetables such as broccoli, cauliflower, or carrot sticks to fill up any empty spots. Fill in any remaining empty spots with any extra you may have.
Step 6 - Finish the board: Add mini utensils such as spoons, tongs, toothpicks, and cheese knives on or near the board. Garnishes may be added if desired, as long as they are food-safe and edible. Parsley, grape leaves, lemon leaves, rosemary, and basil are good choices.
Finishing Touches: Provide appetizer plates, eating utensils, napkins, drink glasses, and beverages.
There are no limits on what you can add to the charcuterie board. Perhaps these tips for preparing an easy meal with a charcuterie board will encourage you to open up your home this holiday season. Remember to keep it simple, and enjoy the season with your guests!
