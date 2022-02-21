The daffodils are already turning bright yellow faces to greet me. Their scent is permeating the air making me long even more for the spring.
The cold winds of the north are intruding on my dreams and I don’t like it. The brown grass seems almost intolerable and I long to take off my shoes and kick my toes through a lush carpet of green.
Next Tuesday begins meteorological spring while the Spring equinox will be 19 days later on March 20. And halfway between that on March 13 we change time and get more sunshine at the end of the day. Perhaps that will make me feel better.
I found myself humming my favorite little tune that my sister taught me years ago.
Sing a song of sunshine, whistle a tune of rain, for the grass and trees and flowers are greening up again ...
Friday afternoon I sat in my wooden chair under the azure blue sky and enjoyed my tea. I pulled the chair over so I could pet Sissy Girl. At first, she was busy eating the last little morsel from her food I gave her early that morning.
But she soon trotted over and proceeded to sit in my lap. Yes she is a big dog. Yes I have a small lap. But that didn’t stop us from enjoying the sunshine together. I dandled her on my knees like I did Jon when he was a slip of a boy. I studied her profile. She seemed to be smiling.
I grinned and hugged her close. Her company in the sunshine was wonderful.
I knew we wanted to soak in the sunshine while we could for the rain was going to tune up soon and skies would be gray most of the week.
Thank God for the pattern, He built into his plan for night and day and work and play for every grown up man.
When my sister Sara and I were young we would begin singing this song right about now.
I remember one winter it rained a lot. About once a week, Sara and I had to traipse behind Ma Sanders house over to Mrs. Barlow Cruse’s house to get a five gallon bucket half filled with her left over food for grandmama’s pig.
Now us country folks call that slop, because it is indeed sloppy if it sloshes out on you while you are hauling it back home. We would hold the bucket by the handle between us because it took both of our strength to get it there.
We had to scrape the mud off of our shoes every night with a table knife so we could wear them to school again the next day.
There’s a birthday for every human being, a time to live a time to cry and die. But the Good Lord in His care gave us love that we could share to balance out the good days of the year.
Today the little simple tune reminds me that even when things are dark, cold and gray there is a little bit of sunshine in each day if you look for it.
I enjoy dog sitting. Our leader to the charge each week, Lisa Bryant went off to Jackson for a conference this past weekend and she gave me the sweet opportunity to take care of her little Sadie.
Sadie has pretty brown eyes and she is always ready with a joyous prance when I get to her house.
We spent time in the sunshine in the back yard quietly soaking up the rays. She is totally opposite of my Sissy Girl. She’s not jumping and pawing all over me, she just has a little quiet look and we go for a quiet potter around the back yard. She has a sweet and gentle spirit. She sits in my lap and watches me crochet.
My dear editor went off to Nashville to have some Putt Putt and Hutton time. When he leaves I have the awesome privilege of taking care of his beagle Poco. Poco is a delight. He runs out in the yard on his short legs with his ears flopping. And near by is Meow the cat. I recently told David what kind of cat Meow is. He is a classic Maine Coon cat. He has warmed up to me, too. I love him.
So I’ve been on double duty dog sitting this past weekend, and loved every minute of it!
Soon I will be pouring my black coffee into my cup that has a brightly colored rainbow arching around it. The vibrant colors will cheer me as I lifted it to my lips for that first sip of the black elixir.
Dark days will only make me appreciate the bright days that are soon to come. So ...Sing a song of sunshine ...
And thank God He has a way of sending sunshine and rainbows into our lives even when the sky is a slate gray.