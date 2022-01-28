Sir Winston Churchill was an inspirational statesman and writer who led Britain to victory in WWII. The late British Prime Minister certainly had many opportunities to influence world events.
Churchill certainly paid his dues in life and along the way he offered up a long list of inspirational thoughts and quotes which I think are worth sharing, especially in the times we are now living.
Churchill quotes include:
“There are a terrible lot of lies going about the world, and the worst of it is that half of them are true.”
“To build may have to be the slow and laborious task of years. To destroy can be the thoughtless act of a single day.”
“To improve is to change, so to be perfect is to change often.”
“The price of greatness is responsibility.”
“Never hold discussions with the monkey when the organ grinder is in the room.”
“One ought never turn one’s back on a threatened danger and try to run away from it. If you do that, you will double the danger. But if you meet it promptly and without flinching, you will reduce the danger by half.”
“Personally I’m always ready to learn, although I do not always like being taught.”
“Success is the ability to go from one failure to another with no loss of enthusiasm.”
“Broadly speaking, short words are best and the old words when short, are best of all.”
“Courage is rightly esteemed the first of human qualities because it has been said it is the quality which guarantees all others.”
“History will be kind to me for I intend to write it.”
“Success is not final, failure is not fatal, it is the courage to continue that counts.”
“If you’re going through hell, keep going.”
“You have enemies? Good. It means you’ve stood up for something, sometime in your life.”
“Politics is the ability to foretell what is going to happen tomorrow, next week, next month and next year. And to have the ability afterwards to explain why it didn’t happen.”
“We shape our dwellings, and afterwards our dwellings shape us.”
“What is adequacy? Adequacy is no standard at all.”
“In the course of my life I have often had to eat my words, and I must confess that I have always found it a wholesome diet.”
“The greatest lesson in life is to know that even fools are right sometimes.”
“All the greatest things are simple and many can be expressed in a single word: freedom, justice, honor, duty, mercy, hope.”
“I like pigs. Dogs look up to us. Cats look down on us. Pigs treat us as equals.”
“If we open a quarrel between the past and the present we shall find that we have lost the future.”
“It’s not enough that we do our best; sometimes we have to do what’s required.”
“The problems of victory are more agreeable than those of defeat, but they are no less difficult.”
“When the eagles are silent, the parrots begin to jabber.”
“Courage is what it takes to stand up and speak, it’s also what it takes to sit down and listen.”