t was bound to happen. I stepped into the kitchen a couple of weeks ago and realized that the lights that have been over my sink since Jon was in college blew out. They were little white lights in little plastic old tymie milk jugs. I took them down and Jon put them away. They have been burning night and day more than eight years. It was going to be a bit sad not seeing those little lights shining anymore.
That just seemed to be the way January ended itself on our hill. Another special light was taken away with the death of our dear Lizzie. I called her Lizzie Lou and Jon just called her Lou Lou sometimes and other times he called her ‘you old goat;’ all in the love and reverence he had for that dear dog.
She was born July 24, 2007 and if she had lived one more day she would have been exactly 14 and a half years old. She was just too tired to stay on. When she didn’t eat on Friday, I knew she wouldn’t last long because that dog loved to eat.
Lizzie was the first one on the charge if she heard someone coming into the yard and was up late at night if there might be a possum or a raccoon prowling about. She has led Jon to deer in the woods and killed four armadillos in one week.
She hated snakes. Jon said one day they were walking on the path and she suddenly ran a little ways in front of him and pounced into a small brush thicket. She backed out with a snake in her mouth that she had caught in the middle of his back. Jon said she shook her head back and forth quickly, and snapped his neck, killing the serpent instantly. After that, I didn’t care how long Jon stayed out in the woods as long as she was with him.
We came home one day a few years back and Lizzie had been in a battle with something that had come up in our yard and got after our chickens. She came hobbling toward me with her leg out and a gash in it. I put a bandage on it and thanked her for her bravery and service.
And she knew how to make me laugh. The year Jon graduated he spent the summer on the mountains in Georgia. During June I went on a trip to Mayfield, Kentucky, with my sister Cindy to visit our cousin Carolyn; leaving late one Thursday afternoon and returning late Sunday evening. Before I left I put out food for my dogs around the magnolia tree in their favorite feeding spot because I knew the weather was supposed to be pretty.
Early Monday morning the dogs excitedly watched me pour out food, the sound of dry dog food plinking in the can was music to their ears. When I went around the tree to Lizzie’s can, she beat me to it, as if to keep me away. Hers was still three quarters full, then I realized she had eaten their food, reserving hers for another day, and I wasn’t going to get any of it either.
She pranced around my legs as my laughter rang in the early morning. “You hoarder!” I accused as I hugged her, kissing her on the ears. I’d decided I needed to commit her to H.A.D. [Hoarders Anonymous for Dogs.]
She also hoarded bones. One day I gave each of the dogs a four-inch bone with knots on each end. She promptly buried hers in the woods (I watched her). The next morning Lizzie had one bone in her mouth and went over and picked up the other bone in her mouth, too. She had them by the knots, one bone hanging out on one side while the other was on the other side. It looked like an 8 inch bone in her mouth. She took those to the woods tool.
One night when Jon and I got in from church, Lizzie came out in the pitch dark to greet us and suddenly she put her nose to the ground and started quickly tracking something. “Something is wrong Jon Lee,” I said. “She is moving too quickly.” Jon snapped on his flash light and followed Liz. She had cornered a copperhead. We could have stepped on it if she had not encouraged it away quickly.
Early one Sunday morning I heard the chickens squawk. I scurried out the front screen door. She sensed my urgency and followed me. Sure enough there was a little raccoon up there on the roof. He was reaching in through the crack we left for ventilation to try to catch a chicken. “Shoo!” I ordered. He bounced off the roof and Lizzie picked up his trail and went scurrying after him.
That Sunday night I caught a rat snake in the chicken house. I called Lizzie and tried to get her to come into the hen house with me, however, she knew the safest place was behind me while I had a pistol in my hand. I grazed the snake and it fell off of the nest box where it was curled up. Lizzie immediately rushed in around me and accosted said snake. It opened wide its mouth at her, but she wasn’t backing down. She growled and worked her way around him and went on the attack. In less than a minute she was dragging it toward the door way to get the chickens out of danger. She used her strong jaws to finish it off.
And just this past fall she took care of a possum that was trying to get into the little chickens. She devoted her whole life to taking care of us and our chickens. There will never be another like her.
We have watched her closely these past six months, knowing that one day she would not be with us. She died in the house and I put her on Jon’s sled outside. I met him at the driveway when he came in from church. I was in tears.
“I wanted her to spend the afternoon outside in the sunshine when you got home,” I said. “I wanted us to carry her to the places she enjoyed over our hill one last time.”
He dug her grave and came back to get her. He pulled her in the sled down the yard around the magnolia trees to the places we’d often seen her run. As he pulled her to the final resting place I lingered behind. The scene was poignant. My man child was pulling his faithful companion he’d had almost half his life time, while walking daintily beside him was the young dog that would have to take Lizzie’s place.
Later in the day I saw one of Lizzie’s paw prints in the mud. Rain and foot traffic has already erased the markings of that great dog, but her memory will linger as we train Sissy Girl who has a big print to follow; and she will light our darkness as we face these days without our dear protector.