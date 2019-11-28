Pontotoc County Sheriff Leo Mask has released the list of those arrested for the November 6 through November 18 time period. Sheriff Mask said those arrested included:
Holly Pilkington, 31, Old Jackson Road, Tennessee is charged with aiding escape of a felon. Her bond was set at $5,000.
Amy Gann, 44, of Gann Lane in Pontotoc has been charged with forged prescription. Her bond was set at $10,000.
Colby Gulledge, 25, of Selftown Bendin thaxton has been charged with burglary of an occupied dwelling. His bond was set at $7,500.
Charles Foster, 30, of CR 413 in Houlka has been charged with possession of a controlled substance with a $7,500 bond set.
Clifton Eaton, 33, of CR 2346 in Guntown has been charged with burglary of a commercial building and has a bond of $5,000 set.
Georgia Bartlett, 21, of Blue Bird Drive in Pontotoc has been charged with possession of a controlled substance and has a $7,500 bond.