Fulton, Miss. – Six Itawamba Community College football players have earned postseason honors with three named to the National Junior College Athletic Association (NJCAA) All-Region 23 Team and all six earning Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) All-Conference honors. Coach Sean Cannon was named MACJC North Division Coach of the Year and sophomore linebacker Keshun Parker (Calhoun City) was selected as NJCAA Region 23 Co-MVP.
Joining Parker on the NJCAA All-Region 23 Team is Barry Flowers (Batesville) and Cameron Orr (Fulton). The trio also earned All-MACJC First Team honors along with Clark Mills (Ecru) and Sylvonta Oliver (Sardis). Hiram Wadlington (Oxford) earned All-MACJC Second Team honors.
Parker led the Indian defense and had a team-high 81 total tackles, 18.5 tackles for loss and seven sacks. His tackles for loss pushed teams back 91 yards, and he also broke up five passes and forced two fumbles. Parker earned Co-MVP after coaches voted to a tie and decided to award Co-MVPs this season.
Flowers led the air attack for the Indians last season with 45 receptions for 731 yards and five touchdowns. He averaged 81.2 yards per game.
Orr started all nine games at tackle and helped the Indians pick up 3,671 yards of total offense.
Mills threw for 2,361 yards and 13 touchdowns on 179 completions and ran for 89 yards and two touchdowns on 54 carries.
Oliver had 50 tackles, one tackle for loss, two forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, one interception, six pass breakups and two touchdowns.
Wadlington was a dual threat for the Indians offense, and he led the team in scoring and accumulated 857 all-purpose yards. On 118 carries, Wadlington rushed for 658 yards and eight touchdowns, and he had 28 catches for 199 yards.
Cannon earned North Division Coach of the Year honors after his team turned its season around after a rough 0-3 start. The Indians, who finished 5-4 and tied for the North Division Championship, won the final four games of the season, including a thrilling 22-21 win over then No. 2 Northwest in the season finale.