During last week’s Thanksgiving holiday enforcement period six fatalities were reported on Mississippi’s highways.
Mississippi Highway Patrol officials said 246 motor vehicle crashes were investigated which included those six fatalities and 52 additional injuries. MPH officers issued 5,922 citations which included 115 DUI arrests, 371 seatbelt citations and 53 child restraint citations.
Fatalities included a pedestrian in Marion County, the driver of a pickup truck in Hancock County, three Las Vegas residents in a crash in Lauderdale County and a driver in Covington County, MHP officials reported.
In the Troop F district, which includes Pontotoc County and eight other surrounding counties, officers reported working 22 collision which included five people injured.
Troop F officers issued 1,355 citations, including: 650 for hazardous driving, 490 for non-hazardous, 48 DUIs, one drug arrest, four felony arrests, 153 seat belt violations, nine child restraint violations and 14 motorist assists.