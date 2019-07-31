Six defendants pled guilty to criminal charges and 12 defendants who had previously been indicted were arraigned during plea day proceedings in Pontotoc County Circuit Court on July 23.
Defendant Benjamin C. Boyett pled guilty to burglary of a building and was sentenced to seven years in prison if he fails to complete three years of intensive supervision and house arrest.
Boyett was placed on four years post release supervision, fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $434.50 court costs, $500 restitution and $400 in fees.
Defendant James Albert Ledford pled guilty to possession of methamphetamine and was sentenced to a three years suspended prison term.
Ledford was ordered to complete third district drug court and pay a $500 fine, $509.50 court costs, $50 restitution and $400 in fees. Ledford's sentence runs consecutively to a Lafayette County cause.
Defendant Cody Scott Hall pled guilty to attempted grand larceny, but the court withheld adjudication and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation.
Hall was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $434.50 court costs and $400 in fees. Two additional counts were retired to the files.
Defendant Jennifer Lynn Smith pled guilty to possession of stolen property but the court withheld adjudication and imposition of sentence pending successful completion of five years probation.
Smith was fined $500 and ordered to pay $434.50 court costs and $400 in fees.
Defendant Parker Chase Gassaway pled guilty to accessory after the fact to burglary of a building but the court withheld adjudication and imposition of sentence pending completion of five years probation.
Gassaway was fined $1,000 and ordered to pay $434.50 court costs, $200 restitution and $400 in fees.
Defendant Miktavious R. White pled guilty to two counts of burglary of a building, but with no prior felony conviction he was sentenced to consecutive seven years suspended prison terms on each count.
White was placed on five years supervision and ordered to pay $6,500.07 restitution, a $1,000 fine, $578 court costs and $600 in fees.
Also in court, 12 defendants pled not guilty upon arraignment on charges previously handed down by a Pontotoc County Grand Jury.
Defendants arraigned included:
-Quinterra Delane Beckley, charged with trafficking alprazolam and possession of cocaine with intent;
-Emilio Reyna, charged with burglary of a dwelling;
-Clifton Alan Carter, charged with child endangerment;
-Justin Dewayne Morris, charged with burglary of a dwelling;
-Markelo Corneilous Blanch, charged with possession of meth and possession of heroin;
-Donald William Morris, charged with sale of meth (enhanced);
-Nina Michelle Garrison, charged with possession of meth;
-Jennifer Nicole Zaha, charged with possession of meth;
-Eddie J. Davis, charged with aggravated assault/domestic violence;
-Thomas Tracy Linley, charged with grand larceny;
-Charles Kyle Graves, charged with of a schedule II controlled substance;
-Austin Tyler Ellis, charged with possession of meth.