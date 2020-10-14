Pontotoc’s Rebekah Ball recently took off in an airplane, but she didn’t land in one.
After all, she’s got to keep up with her brother, Luke.
Rebekah, a senior who’s the head drum major for the Pontotoc High School Marching Band, recently completed her first skydive.
And in her drum major uniform, -- a jumpsuit, no less.
She’s the daughter of Jimmy and Beth Ball of Pontotoc, and the younger sister of Luke, 24. She jumped from a light plane at about 14,000 feet, on Sunday, Aug. 2 near Nashville, Tenn., on a sunny day.
Her jump certainly brought the family together: They were all praying for a safe touchdown, including Rebekah, she recalled this week.
Although, like most people, she hates having someone on her back about something, it gave her a sense of security having her instructor, Taylor Smith, strapped to her back during her first jump.
The tandem duo free-fell for about 60 seconds, then Taylor pulled a ripcord that deployed a canopy parachute. The pair floated through a cloud or two, then landed on their feet without incident.
The gentle touchdown fulfilled a dream that she’s had since she was 16.
“I’ve always loved thrill rides, rollercoasters that twist and turn. I thought it’d be fun to take it to the next level,” she said.
There was also another reason she went skydiving: Staying up with Luke, who also jumped out of a perfectly good plane when he was 18 -- the minimum age to sign up to skydive.
How did her parents feel about her fulfilling this particular dream?
“They were a little hesitant. I was a lot more enthusiastic about it than they were. They’d rather I didn’t, but I reminded them that Luke skydived when he turned 18. He tandem jumped with a similar skydiving company at the same airport as Music City Skydiving, and he turned out OK,” she joked.
And how did her friends feel about her planned jump? They were a lot more direct: “They thought I was crazy to jump out of perfectly good airplane.”
Regardless of how family and friends felt, “I knew after I said I was going to do it I wasn’t going to back out, because I had set my mind to it.”
Rebekah and her family drove up the night before and spent the night in Dickson, Tenn. “The next morning, I had to sign a liability release form before I could jump. Signing didn’t scare me that much, because jumping still seemed a long way off.
“When I signed, my folks seemed outwardly calm about it. My dad was quiet that morning, though, and that’s kinda rare,” she recalled.
There was what she called a “frighteningly short” basic instruction course before she jumped. The takeaways from the pre-jump course: “Arch your back when you jump out, cross your arms over your chest, and when the instructor tells you, put your arms out,” she said.”
She wore her black and gold drum major competition uniform – a one piece jumpsuit. She opted to do that because it would possibly be her only opportunity to wear it this year. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, there will be no band competitions this year.
Then she got into the plane with several other jumpers -- probably the most formally dressed of the bunch -- and they took off.
On the way to reaching jumping altitude, her instructor shackled himself to her, made a series of safety checks, and made sure the harness connecting them both was tight.
Tandem jumpers wear a harness comprised of pads and straps that securely attach the student to the instructor. The harness will feel snug or even tight when standing and in freefall, but it’ll appear somewhat loose on the shoulders while sitting and in the aircraft.
“It seemed like a long time getting to altitude because I had so much adrenaline in me, but it probably only took about 10 minutes,” she said.
She recalled having the usual thoughts so many first-time skydivers have:
--What if I get unstrapped from my instructor?
--Why isn’t he nervous?
--This is a tiny plane for all these people.
--Will my stomach drop when I skydive? The various parts of the body are basically weightless, each falling individually inside the body. It can cause a unique sinking; a skydiver’s stomach is suddenly very light because there is less force pushing on it, according to Internet sources.
“I was really nervous and sweating, My cameraman had a device on his wrist that showed me the altitude when we were about half-way up. I told him, ‘No way -- I can barely see the ground,’” she said.
“I was praying plenty that morning as we reached altitude. The air made a roaring sound as it rushed past the open door, and the plane bounced some. Several tandem jumpers and a solo jumper jumped before me, then it was my turn.
“Right until I got to the door it felt like I was in a dream. I was scared, but then I said a prayer and jumped. After that, It was like, ‘this is it -- I’m not coming back to the plane,’ and I wasn’t scared anymore,” she said.
“The camera man jumped out with me. I recall holding his hands and us swinging around as we fell. We were up high enough so you could see the curve of the earth. We drifted down through a couple of clouds, and watched the earth get closer and closer to us. The instructor and I talked after the main parachute opened. At my request, he did lots of spins while we descended. It was insane,” she recalled.
She and the instructor were in free-fall for about one minute, falling through the air at about 120 mph. Positioned belly-to-Earth, her body was supported by wind resistance and she and her instructor had some control and could maneuver.
Then her instructor deployed the canopy. That cut their speed to about 20 mph in about five seconds, and they drifted to earth during the next five minutes.
Once the parachute opened, they were upright in a seated position with most of her weight resting on the instructor’s wide leg pads – kind of like sitting on a swing.
They landed safely, standing up and walking their momentum out. She never passed out during the jump, and never felt sick or dizzy.
Her memories of being aloft? The unique view of the world. The smell of fresh air rushing by. The cooler air on her skin at jump altitude. The relief when the canopy opened and their rate of descent slowed.
“My family could barely see me when I jumped. We were so high I was just a dot in the sky to them. They said afterward they sure felt better when I was on the ground than when I started this. Grandma was especially elated when she found out I made it down safely. “
The vast majority of skydivers do make it down safely, according to data. According to the United States Parachuting Association, there are an estimated 3 million jumps per year, and the fatality count is only 21 (for 2010). That's a 0.0007 percent chance of dying from a skydive, compared to a 0.0167 percent chance of dying in a car accident (based on driving 10,000 miles).
Tandem skydiving is considered to be the safest form of skydiving, according to the USPA. May, 2020, statistics show that there is one tandem student skydiving fatality for every 500,000 tandem jumps which makes the odds of death 000002 percent
Her first thoughts after touchdown? “I definitely want to go again in the future, but I think I’m good on my thrills for this year. “
Does she want to solo? She’s a bit more thoughtful about that. “I don’t know if I trust myself for that. For now, I’d like to have someone else on hand to save my life and not have to depend on myself,” she said.
She feels like she’s a better person, or at least a different one, for having jumped. “Your perspective changes, up there so high, everything seems so small, and you don’t worry about stuff that doesn’t matter. You have memories of people you love that stick with you when you’re in the clouds.”
Skydiving also brought some new people into her life to share the experiences with. After jumping, she found that the term “skydive family” is a real thing.
“Skydiving gives you confidence in yourself. Mom told me afterwards: ‘Do you realize you just jumped out of a plane? If you can do that, you can do anything.’”