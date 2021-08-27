We go through phases in our lives.
An infant can sleep most of the day and night, but they are not going to let their parents sleep, because they are going to wake up every two to three hours to have a diaper change and feeding and then right back off to sleep.
As a child gets older they sleep from 8:30 to 9:00 pm until 8:00 am the next day. Nothing seems to wake them during their sleep.
I have seen my son and my grandson slide out of the bed, taking a pillow and blanket with them and continue to sleep as they lay in the floor.
Teenagers may stay up later, but they can sleep until noon or longer if no one wakes them.
As adults and as we become parents, sleep is an allusive thing. As stated earlier, parents of infants are sleep deprived for the first several weeks of their new-born life.
When we get the children sleeping, our bodies change and all of a sudden, we can’t sleep for what seems to be no reason at all.
If you ask any adult that has problems sleeping it is because they can’t turn their mind off.
I go to bed at a reasonable hour and are tired and most times can go directly to sleep. After about two to three hours of peaceful sleep, my mind wakes up and begins to think about all the things I don’t want to think about in the middle of the night.
I think about the things I want to do. Things I want to get done around the house, some are fun things like setting up my art/pottery studio, cleaning the garage and hanging new blinds.
I also think about work, what I have gotten accomplished, the things that are still to be taken care of. Even if work is going well and I am getting the task done in the order they need to be done, I often go over my to do list in my head to make sure I have not left something out.
I even lay in bed going over in my mind what I have in the closet, what the weather is going to be like, what I will be doing the next day to make sure I have the right clothing.
Don’t get me wrong, it is not as much about fashion as it is comfort when deciding what to wear these days.
I refuse to use sleep aides when the problem is nothing physical that keeps me from having a long night’s rest.
When I have the grandchildren with me, I can go to bed with them and sleep all through the night only waking to check on them and falling right back off to sleep.
I have determined that when the children are there, that is my only focus. I don’t think about projects or work, just them.
If I could only figure out how to sleep like that when they are not at my house.