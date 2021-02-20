The sleet and snow are still paralyzing some back streets within the city. Mounds of dirty snow are piled up where Main Street and some back parking lots have been graded. Travelers should still drive with caution as they travel out today. Black ice will be common tonight because temperatures will once more dip below freezing to some 27 degrees.
Sunday the high will be 54 with the low some where around 45 or so degrees and rain moves in Monday. Temperatures moderate to the upper 50s to to upper 30s the end of the week, with warmer weather after that.
But for the short term today and tonight, travelers should venture with caution. Packed snow and sleet can turn into slick ice.