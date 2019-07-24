Shannon Smith has known from an early age that he wanted to make a living in the game of baseball, and he is fortunate enough to be able to do so.
Smith, a former Pontotoc High School player and coach, has led the baseball program at Baldwyn High School for the past seven years, winning 103 games.
"I started playing (baseball) when I three our four years old," Smith said. "It just came natural to me at an early age and I developed a love for it. I never could get enough of it. That love just continued to grow the older I got. Baseball has really been a blessing to me."
While in middle school, Smith was heavily impacted by football coach Chad Chism and football and baseball coach Barry Logan, which set him on a trajectory that ultimately put him where he is now.
"I knew I wanted to do something with baseball for the rest of my life; obviously my goal was to make a living playing it, but those chances are very slim," Smith said. "I was going through a tough time, and they were role models to me. I know it is not common to know from such an early age what you wanted to do, but from that point I knew it wanted to make a difference on other kids the way they had on me."
Smith went on to have a productive high school career on the diamond, being moved up to the Pontotoc high school roster as a eighth grader. He transferred to South Pontotoc as a junior before returning to Pontotoc to play his senior campaign. After high school he signed with Stillman College in Alabama, where he played four years and earned a degree in education.
After graduating from Stillman, Smith spent the 2011 season as a volunteer assistant at Pontotoc High under his former coach Phil Webb. After the season Webb got a call from the athletic director at Baldwyn looking for a young baseball coach and pointed the Bearcats in the direction of Smith, who was hired as an assistant and promoted to head coach a year later.
"I loved the game and could play at a pretty high level, but once I got to college I really became a student of the game," Smith said. "I learned a lot from my head coach (at Stillman) Donny Crawford that I apply now. I would say 80 percent of what I teach and the way I go about coaching stems from him."
Hearkening back to the reasons that motivated him to be a coach, Smith seeks to impact his players in ways beyond the ultimate results on the playing field.
"At the end of the day we are trying to make good young men and teach them how to be successful after baseball," Smith said. "We talk about winning a lot, but ultimately winning to us is if we can help make good husbands and fathers one day. We try to focus on that, and hopefully they can learn a little about the game of baseball as well."
On the playing field the Bearcats approach the game from an old school perspective and are characterized by grittiness. That has helped them be successful and win a number of big games.
"We are not always as talented as some teams, but we try to instill the mentality that we are going to play harder than anybody we play," Smith said. "I think through that you win a lot more games that you probably should. We give out a shirt every game for the 'dirtbag,' and that's not always the best player. It goes to who we thought was the toughest that night and played the hardest. As a player I always took the pride in having the dirtiest uniform, and I want our team to embrace that as well."
Baldwyn has played for North Half three times in Smith's seven years, taking the series to game three on two occasions. Punching the program's ticket to the state championship series and bringing home the title trophy remains the ultimate goal.
"Baldwyn has never won a state championship in baseball, so we are trying to get over that hump," Smith said. "We have been very close a couple of times. It's just something we are taking year by year and game by game. Hopefully one of these days we will get to that point."