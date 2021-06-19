On June 21st we celebrate the first full day of summer and National Smoothie Day! Smoothies have been popular since the invention of the electric blender in the 1930s. Today, smoothies are a popular way to get a serving of dairy, fruits, and vegetables – all so important for good health.
Sometimes our busy schedules result in skipping a meal or going too many hours between meals. This along with strenuous summer activities and heat can take a toll on our energy level. A cool, refreshing smoothie can cool you off and fuel you up. Smoothies are great for a healthy snack or a light meal.
Proteins and carbohydrates metabolize at different rates. Combining a protein food with a carbohydrate food for meals or snacks helps stabilize your metabolism and keeps you energized. Dairy foods naturally contain both proteins and carbohydrates. Just one eight-ounce serving of milk has eight grams of protein to help build and repair muscle tissue – not to mention calcium, vitamin D and other nutrients essential for bone health. Fruits and vegetables are healthy carbohydrates and are loaded with phytonutrients (natural compounds produced by plants that promote health). The minerals calcium, potassium, and magnesium found in dairy foods and in fruits and vegetables can help maintain a healthy blood pressure.
Smoothies can be simple and quick to prepare. Try combining milk or yogurt with your favorite fruit in a blender for a simple smoothie. Use frozen fruit for a thicker, colder smoothie. Any type of fruit can work. For even more variety and nutrition, add some fresh spinach, mint, or kale. For extra flavor, add vanilla extract or cinnamon. For fresh flavor and great prices, take advantage of fresh fruits and vegetables that are in season. This Georgia Peach Smoothie is a perfect summertime treat. Recipe: Georgia Peach Smoothie (The Dairy Alliance)Peaches are a good source of vitamin C. Paired with high quality protein from the plain Greek yogurt, this smoothie is not only refreshing, but good for you as well.
Ingredients
- 12
- cup plain Greek yogurt
- 34
- cup milk
- 2 cups frozen sliced peaches
- 2 teaspoons honey
- 1 teaspoon vanilla
- Instructions
Combine yogurt, milk, peaches, and remaining ingredients in blender. Blend until smooth. Divide equally among two glasses and serve immediately.
References:
The Dairy Alliance (2021). The Health Benefits of Dairy. Retrieved from: https://thedairyalliance.com
National Today (2021). National Smoothie Day – June 21, 2021. Retrieved from: https://nationaltoday.com1014