Snoopy and a rainbow made for a perfect three days
The simple invitation said we shouldn’t let Snoopy have all the fun at Easter and please RSVP if you are coming. That came from a dear lady that I have just come to love as much as I did her mama. If you don’t know Kay Smith, please look her up and get to know her. You won’t be sorry you did.
Jon and I gathered with other friends in her back yard this past Friday afternoon and she treated us to two and a half hours of food, fellowship and fun.
She and her husband and her daughter worked hard to make the time both inviting and enjoyable. We had a Charlie Brown themed party and it was great! Everywhere you looked Snoopy was peeking at you either from a basket or on a plate (and I mean real plate) or on a napkin.
She was so organized with everything. We each got a brown bag with our family name on it. She asked us to bring our favorite recipe, quote and scripture. The little brown bag marked Butler for Jon and I had three plastic eggs inside and we tucked our bits of paper we brought inside those.
The men gathered the eggs and went and hid them and then the women went and found them. It was neat! I felt like a kid again!
Afterward we enjoyed a delicious supper and while we were eating the raindrops started falling. But because she had set up the tables under her outdoor carport, those who were near the outside just scooted in some and we went right on eating with the music of the rain.
She invited Randy Sanders to come to the party and he brought his guitar so after supper we enjoyed Elvis and Johnny Cash songs. But we weren’t through having fun. We drew eggs that had little Easer Bunny money inside it. And if you were one of the four who got the one dollar bills, you were privileged with acting out charades for the rest of us to guess. Easy laughter rang through the night.
The night also included a reading from one of Kay’s books. The story was about a Good Friday in her childhood. After an unusually warm spring, there was a snow on Good Friday and she and her brother and daddy got to go out and play in it. Her good friend read the story aloud to us and at the end there were sweet pensive smiles all around.
And then there was dessert. A snoopy cake! It was delicious. And it was served with a humorous story from Kay. She said she was always asked not to sing in church, because of not being able to carry a note. One day a special group was singing up front and her mama leaned over and asked her if she could see, well Kay thought she was asking if she could sing. She jumped right up and went down front and sang the song and then returned to her pew. Her mama leaned over and said “I asked you if you could SEE.” Side splitting laughter returned.
Before long we were all getting ready to leave and Kay told us that we had made this her best Good Friday ever. But it was my best Good Friday, too. Her hospitality and smiles will not be forgotten.
Now Saturday, in spite of the rain we turned out to enjoy the children at church. Their bright smiling faces made my day. And Saturday afternoon I slipped by mamas and enjoyed a golden hour chatting with her and hugging on my sister Amee and her children Levi and Amaris. The grand nieces Mikayla and Carley dropped by along with little brother Malachi.
Sunday afternoon, Jonathan and I settled in the house listening to the rain come and go. As the sun was setting, I saw the light peek out and it was raining too. There had to be a rainbow, I thought so I slipped outside and sure enough the colorful arc was tracing the sky. I squealed. Soon Jon joined me and we spent several minutes trying to capture God’s beauty with a picture. It was a perfect way to end our Easter Sunday.