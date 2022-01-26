Soccer season wrapped up for Pontotoc teams on Friday, and teams played out their final hoorahs on crunchy, frozen grass and in front of blanket-wrapped, diehard parents.
The North Pontotoc Lady Vikings bested visiting Tishomingo County 5-3. The Lady Norsemen led 3-0 at halftime.
The Lady Braves got an early score in the second half. Goalie Zoe Dawson made a series of nifty saves, as the Lady Vikings continually kept the ball on the offensive end of the pitch, launching shots-on-goal.
The Viking men also gave the home folks something to cheer about in the freezing cold. They beat Tish County 6-2.
“It was a good season, and I think we made some strides in the right direction,” said Coach Travis Little, whose boys finished 10-8 overall, and 5-5 in division. “We were able to develop some young players, and hopefully we’ll continue to do this in the offseason. We’re excited to have almost everyone back for next year. We finished third in our division, and the difference between first and third came down to about 4 goals this season. That will help us demonstrate to the boys everything that matters.”
About 25 miles away, the Pontotoc soccer squad took a pair of last-second victories from their hosts, Mooreville.
Mikayla Wendler made a pass to Avery Walton to break a scoreless tie and win the match for the ladies, just as the clock hit zero, closing the season in style.
Afterward, Coach Justin Jensen couldn’t help but smile.
“It wasn’t our best game, but we played hard and ended on a good note,” said Jensen, whose girls finished 5-7-1 overall, 2-4 in division.
Coach Cullen Pollard started five seniors before subbing out his bench. Brayden Aratia notched an early goal in Pontotoc’s 4-3 win. The excitement came late, however, when 8th grader Nic Garcia scored the winning goal and sent the frozen bench into a frenzy.
The Warriors finished 12-8, 4-4.
“This group had good passion and a fighting spirit,” said Pollard. “One might look at some of these end-of-season games and think they have no purpose, but this game certainly did for our team morale, and especially for our seniors. Number 7 for them (Mooreville) is a great player, and we competed hard. Our team was competing for north half last season, and although we didn’t do as well as we’d hoped this season, hopefully we can take these lessons forward and improve next year. They’ve been a great group and I’m proud of them.”
