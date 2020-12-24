Among the essential tensions within government and, indeed, within the whole of life, is between self and the state. Responsible citizens think seriously about which matters more, the individual or the collective. People ask themselves what is the role of one in relation to many? Do the needs of many outweigh the rights of the few, or one? The 2020 presidential campaign highlighted the centrality of this issue within American life, and people of faith have a rich and storied history from which to draw, both in literature and theology.
Plato is perhaps foremost in history among those who expressed their political theories in literature. In his best-known work, The Republic, the ancient Greek philosopher, assuming the voice of his precursor, Socrates, compared several forms of government. Oligarchy is rule defined by economic disparity, Plato contended. Wealthy elites fight constantly against the poor for control. This imbalance gives rise to crime and all manner of meanness, as some attempt to horde their gold while others contrive to wrest it from their greedy clutches.
Tyranny is the result of democracy run awry, Plato said. When citizens find their freedoms curtailed due to want of life’s necessities, they latch onto a smooth-talking demagogue, one who promises full stomachs and sunshine. In hopes of happier, halcyon days, good people cede to the tyrant unlimited power. Tyranny has taken various forms throughout world history, including Hitler’s fascism, when he took advantage of Germany’s economic deprivation after World War I to fit his megalomaniac hands around society’s neck.
The best form of government is one in which good and noble rulers moderate society, Plato contended, those whom he called philosopher kings. These paragons of virtue guide the polis in the ways of justice and peace. At the risk of sounding cynical, if we’d been present at the writing of this classic, we might have said, “Good luck, Plato.”
Christianity has drawn heavily upon the ideas of ancient Greece. Plato was a pre-Christian pagan, but his teachings provided a philosophical framework upon which early church fathers and Christian philosophers built their systematic theology. Students of history draw a straight line from Plato, through Augustine of Hippo, to Boethius and beyond. One might say, with small poetic license, that Augustine baptized Plato, just as Saint Thomas Aquinas baptized Aristotle.
All said and done, Plato did not like collectivist forms of government. He did not believe that the state or the collective was the ultimate good, nor that individuals were subordinate, at best, or, at worst, expendable.
Bernie Sanders called his political platform “democratic socialism.” It’s difficult to make heads-or-tails of this, but one might infer that he implied the compatibility of a free-market economy, as well as one’s right to choose his involvement in society, including occupation, education, religion, etc., with egalitarian ideas like redistribution of wealth, “green” limits on how much electricity one might consume, and universal healthcare for which everyone pays.
To Sanders’ credit, he alone among the Democratic candidates had the sincerity to name his beliefs socialism. Along the spectrum of political ideologies, a few twists-and-turns aside, his shade of blue was indistinguishable from those of his party-mates.
Christians base their political and social theory in scripture. Genesis tells us that humankind is created in the image and likeness of God. Each person is a microcosm of God. Pope Saint John Paul II grew up in the shadow of 20th Century European communism, and he spoke unceasingly of the worth of the individual in relation to society.
“The evil of our times,” he once wrote, “consists, in the first place, in a kind of degradation, indeed in a pulverization, of the fundamental uniqueness of each human person.”
No healthy, holy society exists if the rights of the most vulnerable, especially the unborn, are taken away, the Pope said. To use a contemporary metaphor, there can be no forest without individual, sturdy trees.
Collectivist societies are rooted in the belief that the state is the ultimate good. The Latin word “communis,” from which we derive the word communism, means common, or general (as in “abstract”). Scripture says that collectivism worked in the fledgling church, as we see in the writings of the author of the Gospel of Luke and the Book of Acts, 4: 35: “There were no needy ones among them, because those who owned lands or houses would sell their property, bring the proceeds from the sales, and lay them at the apostles’ feet for distribution to anyone as he had need.”
One hesitates to compare 21st Century society to the early Christian church in terms of evangelical zeal, generosity, or the sense of urgency believers must have felt about Jesus’ imminent return.
As Plato and his successors knew, including the writers of the New Testament, collectivism works under ideal circumstances. We do not live amid ideal circumstances.
Most Democratic candidates in the 2020 presidential campaign advocated expansion of social programs under which some form of redistribution of wealth would take place. They affirmed same-sex marriages, a stance which suggests radical egalitarian ideas of androgynous, deconstructionist views of sexuality. Christians, on the other hand, wholeheartedly laud equality of sexes in areas like employment, intellectual prowess, and most social matters. Most egregiously, Democratic candidates supported abortion, a practice that is only a whisper away from those employed in communist societies, like those of Russian tyrant Joseph Stalin, in which the enfeebled, the elderly, the sick, and even those whose considerable talents were not immediately and evidently useful for the totalitarian society were expeditiously exterminated.
People are never a means to an end.
The state matters, yes, but not at the expense of the dignity and worth of each individual as created in the image and likeness of God. When a soldier lays down his life on the battlefield in service of his country, it’s a beautiful act of generosity. When a mother aborts a baby, because Planned Parenthood convinced her it was expedient for the titling of the scales of poverty and economic injustice, its murder.
The best of our philosophical and theological traditions admonish us to be honest, not to rationalize our sin for the sake of convenience. Our Christian forefathers instruct us to hold to the conviction that we’ll never create an ideal society on earth by valuing the state over the individual, but to work hard for justice while praying for peace and perfection in heaven.