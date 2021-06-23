Before I retired, I used to spend a lot of time on the road, going to and from work, and driving during work.
Because of that road time, and the fact that I was often on a motorcycle – which affords almost no protection in event of a collision – I had better odds of having a crash, and getting hurt in it, than the average driver.
As a result, I worked hard at defensive driving. To this day, I try to watch what’s going on in traffic around me, and try to spot dangerous situations before they grow to include me.
I used to rank women drivers as among the safest on the road. Sure, there a couple of Weird Harriets, but every rule has its exception. As a general category, I found women drivers to be non-competitive, safety-conscious and courteous.
Used to be whenever I spotted one, I could turn my attention toward watching out for some drivers who scare me more – some of the very young or the very old, all maltheads and every single druggie.
Any of these drivers can trash you while they are in their own world, and make you dead or hurting in yours.
But “used to be” is the operative phrase here. Times change, and so have a lot of women drivers.
I’ve discovered I can’t assume women as a breed are safe drivers any more because nowadays many of them aren’t. Some of them are a joke come to life: They are crazy drivers.
Perhaps it’s the dark side of equal rights – the right to make just as much money as men for the same work, have the same pressures, work the same hours toward the same first heart attacks as men, and drive just as crazy.
For whatever reasons, nowadays many women zoom and weave, pass on curves, tailgate, fight you for the right of way, just like men do. I know, because I’ve seen them do it.
And it seems like there are ever-increasing numbers of them.
Some of them drive like they were immortal. You read in the newspaper about the ones who found out too late they weren’t.
And I suspect more women are getting killed in traffic accidents, just like men. That’s the ultimate form of equal rights, I guess.
I hope I’m never the cop or preacher or father or husband who has to break the news to the kids that Mom’s never coming home again.
Used to be women drivers made me smile – I knew I was fairly safe around them.
Nowadays some of them scare me good.
I still hold the door for women. But now when I see some of these female crazies barreling down the road, I jump behind it until they blow past.