When Montgomery Drug Store puts out their plain black and white calendars it makes me go down memory lane. I remember calendars just like that hanging on Grandmama and Aunt Mae’s walls in their kitchens.
I can still see the western sun streaming through Aunt Mae’s kitchen while her little white stove had a pan on every eye with peas and butter beans boiling or perhaps some macaroni or corn. Her oven was going full blast with the wonderful aroma of cornbread coming out of the depths.
Aunt Mae Long was grandmama’s baby sister and she lived in Algoma all the years I knew her on this earth. In the living room granddaddy and Uncle Fay were talking while granddad encircled the room with his pipe smoke.
Blue flames lit the back of the lattis work bricks in the old metal square heater radiating its warmth to the room.
Grandmama and Aunt Mae and mama were chatting away while they cooked. I would use this time to read what was on the calendar. The little moons and fish and small writing always attracted my attention.
In yonder years those calendars and the plain cardboard calendars with little tear off months were about the only calendars you saw. Full color slick papered clanders just weren’t produced or given away like they are in this time.
It’s funny, no matter how digital we are, we still love a calendar. One that we can hold, put up on the wall and look at the days of the month and study the pictures that are at the top. Perhaps because the beautiful scenery takes us away to the places we want to be instead of within the four walls where we work.
Anyway, I gave one of the simple black and white calendars to Jon Lee and several days later I saw him marking on it with a highlighter.
“Are you marking the best days to fish?” I asked. He grinned.
“No, but I’ll do that next,” he said.
These calendars are chock full of information. There are planting days according to moon signs, the best and not so best days to fish. Also they have the moon phases, sunrise and sunset as well as the day’s length listed. Did you know that today (Jan. 26) the day will last 10 hours and 20 minutes and tomorrow we add two minutes and Friday two more minutes to that length. Hallelujah! The days are indeed getting longer.
And did you know that we are going toward the new moon? The last quarter was yesterday, January 25. And it is rising during the early a.m. these days. I thought it rose half an hour later each night than the night before. I was wrong. It rises an hour and some few minutes later each night or day according to where it is in the trek around our earth. And yes, sometimes it sets during the day because of this, much to the dismay of my editor who thinks it should rise at night and set in the morning all the time. I explained to him that would mess up the tides in the ocean. And I surely don’t want the ocean to get messed up.
You can also read what the weather forecast is for the month at the bottom of each month on the calendar. I just love it!
There are also events and birthdays marked on it so you can keep abreast of history. You know when Boy Scout’s day is (February 8), Abraham Lincoln’s birthday (Feb. 12) Susan B. Anthony’s birthday (Feb. 15) and of course George Washington’s birthday (Feb. 22). Now two more special people in my family were born on George’s birthday, that would be my mama’s late brother Lynn Sanders and my nephew Michael Wendler.
And speaking of birthdays it also has the flower of the month as well as the birthstone of the month. Did you know that January’s flower is the carnation and the brimstone is the garnet?
And for those of you who keep up with such, Mardi Gras starts March 1 which is also Fat Tuesday which begins the 40 days of lent on Ash Wednesday, March 2.
That’s just a snippet of what you can learn from this simple calendar of six pages. You see the months are printed on the front and back, so you flip it over until you get to June and then you turn it over to travel from July through December. It’s a must for every house. I have one at the office and in my own bedroom at home.
But perhaps I love the calendar the most because as I gaze upon it I’m looking into my yesterday. And the window of time seems to open wide once more and I hear the voices of my loved ones wafting their way inside; beckoning me to stop and remember the moments and the people that I will always hold dear.