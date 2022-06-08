Sometimes, the soil itself calls to us. Places exist to which we are called that defy any explanation.
My father, Richard Holley, and I happened to be together in the predawn hours last week. We shared stories. We reminisced. We wandered down the foolish, nostalgic road that fathers and sons often do.
Then, we made a pot of coffee, and we went visiting.
Going visiting is an old-time Southern tradition. Dad and I decided to go visiting.
We went to my cousin’s house, and decided we needed to mow her yard. We went to Algoma Store, my favorite place to eat. We got coffee and liver cheese sandwiches with big slabs of onion. The polite girls wrapped our sandwiches in wax paper and smiled and we drank our coffee and headed toward Randolph.
My dear aunt Terry lives in Springville. She lives in a simple, beautiful house with a pond beside it, the surface of which is constantly pocked with the hungry, gulping mouths of fat catfish.
I hugged Aunt Terry’s neck and petted her cat and we talked for a while about family and inflation and all the woes of modern life.,
Aunt Terry loves to dance, and she had precious records when she was a girl, of Tony Curtis, and Bobby Darin, and she never said an unkind word about anybody. She is the sweetest soul I’ve ever known.
My father and I drove down Topsy Road and all through Randolph and Robbs and down to Buckhorn, beside the Church of Christ. My father and his family, his father, John Holley, and his mother, Helen Mooneyham used to live in a house that no longer stands but once was located beside the church.
My father and I prayed over the graves of our kinfolks, and we laughed about the backward N on the sign at Buckhorn Cemetery. People have come to love that backwards N.