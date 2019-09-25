A Pontotoc historical group has planned a day of reenactments and speakers, as well as the unveiling of a monument, dedicated to the bravery and valor of Civil War soldiers.
The Pontotoc Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans will host an afternoon of remembrances and activities on Oct. 27, at 2 p.m., at the Confederate Cemetery, located about three miles southeast of the Natchez Trace, on Hwy. 41.
In addition to the other soldiers who died there, the six-foot granite monument will commemorate Col. Jeffery E. Forrest, commander of the Fourth Alabama Calvary, who was killed in battle, on Feb. 22, 1864.
“We honor all the brave men, gray and blue, who fought and died and gave everything for what they believed in,” said Mike Kidd, who serves as the SOCV’s Lieutenant Commander.
According to Kidd, the old town of Prairie Mount was once located near the site.
Jeffery Forrest was the younger brother of Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest, and, according to Kidd, the 25-year-old fell fighting the largest cavalry ever assembled during the Civil War, including 7,500 soldiers, 20 pieces of artillery, and best weaponry available, under the command of Union Brig. Gen. William Sooy Smith.
“Forrest was beloved by his men, and accounts say that out of respect, fighting stopped on both sides, when he fell from his horse,” Kidd said.
Reenactors will bring to life some of the events of the Battle of Okolona, Kidd said. Musicians will play songs from the Civil War era, and book vendors will be on-hand. Rep. Steve Holland will be among the guest speakers.
Gates will open at noon, and the dedication will take place at 2 p.m., and will last about 30 minutes, Kidd said.
“We’re humbled and impressed that so many people have expressed interest in the event,” said Kidd, whose group has vastly renovated the cemetery grounds, including clearing trees, as well as erecting a fence and two flag poles.
“This is an important part of Mississippi’s history, and was part of a conflict that changed the country as a whole,” said Kidd.
The Pontotoc Chapter of the Sons of Confederate Veterans formed in 2015, and includes approximately 40 members, Kidd said.