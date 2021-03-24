South Pontotoc Elementary and North Pontotoc Elementary School officials have announced dates in April for kindergarten registration.
South Pontotoc Elementary
Kindergarten registration
Kindergarten registration at South Pontotoc Elementary School is scheduled for SATURDAY, April 10, 2021, from 9:00 AM to 2:00 P.M. in the Elementary Conference Room. Children must be 5 years of age on or before September 1, 2021, to enter kindergarten for the 2021-2022 school year.
Parent or legal guardian will need to bring the following to register your child for kindergarten:
-Child’s original certified birth certificate
-Child’s original 121 form (vaccination form) from the Health Department (complete for school)
-Child’s social security card
-2 Proofs of residency (please see list below)
-Email address of parent/guardian
Proofs must be in the parent or legal guardian’s name and show a physical address.
Please double check that the addresses on your proofs match. Proofs with PO Boxes will not be accepted.
Proofs of Residency Explanation:
Homeowners and renters - 2 Proofs of residency:
Proofs must be in parent/guardian’s name, and reflect a street/service address. No post office boxes will be accepted.
-Filed Homestead Exemption Application form
-Mortgage documents or property deed
-Notarized Apartment or home lease
-Utility bills (must be dated in the last 60 days)
-Driver's license or Voter precinct identification (must be dated within a year)
-Automobile registration (must be dated within a year)
Legal guardians who do not own or rent their home and live with someone else need 5 Proofs of residency:
-An affidavit provided by the PCSD
-Two proofs of residency from the person who rents/owns the residency
-Two documents of proof from the person staying at the residency (parent/guardian).
-Driver's licenses
-Voter precinct identification
-Automobile registration
These documents must show the same address as the person signing the affidavit that rents or owns the residency.
*Paperwork may be filled out even if all documents are not available; however, students will not be enrolled in a class until all paperwork is complete.
North Pontotoc
Kindergarten registration
North Pontotoc kindergarten pre-registration for the 2021-2022 school year is scheduled for FRIDAY, April 9, 2021, in the elementary building.
Hours of registration are from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and again from 3:00 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. No registration will be done between 1:30 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.
Masks will be required for entering the building.
Kindergarten Student must be five years old on or before Sept. 1, 2021, to attend kindergarten in the fall of 2021.
ONLY a parent or legal guardian will be allowed to register a student.
Kindergarten registration packets are available for pick-up in the elementary office and in the kindergarten registration box outside the front door. Picking up these packets and completing the information in advance will greatly reduce your registration time on April 9.
Documents required for registration include: birth certificate, MS certification of immunization (Complete for School); two proofs of residency for North Pontotoc School District; these must include the 911 address of parent/legal guardian.