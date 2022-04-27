Anybody who paid admission in Springville on Saturday got their money’s worth, as both the boys and girls gave the hometown crowd hard-fought, nail-biting games. These were all-out scraps that sent the visiting teams home with claw marks, realizing that, even though they prevailed, they’d definitely tangled with a Cougar.
The Cougars and Lady Cougars both forced visiting teams to go extra innings in order to bump them from Round One of the MHSAA 4A Playoffs.
In girls’ action, Maddi Holcomb was a dual threat, turning in a great performance with both the bat and glove. Holcomb played solidly at second base, coordinating with seniors Maggie Ross and Sydney Brazil for a 6-4-3 double play, and her solo homer in the bottom of the fifth tied the game at 2 and helped send it into extra innings.
The Lady Cougars called on junior pitcher Carlee Dunlap early, and she took the circle in relief and had fire behind her pitches. She inherited runners on first and second with nobody out and down 1-0. The Ross-to Holcomb-to Brazil double-play got Dunlap out of the inning.
Senior Hailey Rackley picked up her pitcher in the top of the second, making a diving catch on a sinking liner to left. Dunlap notched her first strikeout to escape the inning unscathed.
A solo homer by senior Victoria Irby in the top of the third gave the Lady Knights a 2-0 lead. Lady Cougar right-fielder Brylee Vandiver charged in and snagged a popup for an out, and Dunlap cooly handled a hard comebacker to retire the side.
Maggie Ross drew a leadoff walk from West Lauderdale starter Breelyn Cain to start the Lady Cougar third.
Senior Rebekah Pilcher singled to left (she led South at the plate with a 3-4 game in the loss at WL on Friday), and Brazil laid down a good sacrifice bunt to move the runners to second and third. Dunlap hustled for an infield single, and that plated Ross and cut the Lady Knights’ lead in half, at 2-1.
Put-outs by Maddi Holcomb, Shylee Candery, and Brylee Vandiver made for a quiet top of the fourth for Dunlap.
Arlee McClellan was repositioned in the shift and made a strong snag and throw from third base for an out in the top of the fifth. Canderdy made good on a pair of popups to center to retire the side.
Holcomb followed her bomb in the bottom of the fifth with a web gem in the top of the seventh, making a diving snag and throwing from her knees for an out at first.
Per MHSAA rules, West Lauderdale started the eighth with a runner on second base. Carsyn Mott stole third on a wild pitch, but South’s catcher Rebekah Pilcher caught a quick ricochet off the backstop and fired to Maggie Ross at third, and, with a swift tag, the senior duo made the play very close. Mott scored on a sacrifice ground out from Irby for a 3-2 Lady Knights’ lead. That proved the difference.
The Lady Cougars started the bottom of the frame with a runner on second, and Hailey Rackley cracked a solid, one-out single to right to advance her to third. A failed bunt attempt was the second out.
Shylee Canerdy nailed the first offering she saw directly on the nose, and drove it deep to right, but the outfielder barely managed to run it down for the final out.
Breelyn Cain pitched the entire game for West Lauderdale. She allowed two runs on four hits and struck out four.
Dunlap allowed only one run on four hits and struck out four while issuing no free passes in the loss. Dunlap and Holcomb both had two hits.
The game came down to a shoestring catch on a hard-hit ball by Shylee Canerdy. Coach Adam Patterson said he was extremely proud of his ladies.
"We played hard, and we played one of our best games in the last game," said Patterson. "Carlee (Dunlap) came in and pitched really well. We didn't execute our bunts like we hoped, but that had a lot to do with the quality play of their pitcher. Overall, I couldn't be more proud of the way our girls played. They hustled and we didn't have anyting to hang our heads over."
Reflecting on the season, Coach Patterson was equally proud.
"They put together a really good year, and I think we ended up 18-8," said Patterson, adding that four of those eight losses were by one run, and two losses were by two runs.
Sydney (Brazil) pitched really well the last two weeks of the season, and I can't say a bad thing about any player I had," said Patterson. "They all played really hard, and really well."
The graduation of five seniors will mean that the Lady Cougars will have to find role players in 2023.
"We are extremely proud of our seniors, and we're glad they ended on such a strong game, and having played so well, and we'll be looking for some of our younger girls to step up and fill roles next year," said Patterson.
Boys
Cougars 9, Trooper 13
Ashton Matthews took the mound in relief and filled up the strike zone; he made Mooreville earn it, and, even though they did, the Cougars’s season-ending 13-9 loss seemed not quite so bad, considering how hard the Cats played.
The Cougars fought tooth-and-nail, and they clawed their way back from a four-run deficit, tying the game in the bottom of the sixth, then pushing it into two extra innings, before the Troopers’ bats finally prevailed in nine.
An RBI single by junior Jackson Rodgers in the bottom of the sixth tied the game at 5 and forced extra innings. An RBI single by junior Hayes Gregory then tied the game again, at 8, in the bottom of the eighth.
A three-run homer by Mooreville’s Judson Files in the top of the ninth, his second of the night, was the coup de gras, and gave the Troopers a 12-8 lead and they carried it to victory.
Earlier in the game, South went to their bullpen.
Matthews took the mound in relief in the top of the fifth, taking the ball from Trace Ash, who pitched a gutty game against a good offensive team and surrendered five runs on four hits and wasn’t helped by two Cougar errors.
Down the backstretch, leading up to extra innings, South refused to go down without a fight.
Junior shortstop Hunter Bagwell was all over the place. He made three, outstanding snag-and-throws on balls hit deep in the hole for outs.
Mooreville led 5-2 in the bottom of the sixth when Hayes Gregory hit into a fielder’s choice to score Ashton Goggins, who started the inning with a ringing double off the base of the wall in left-center. Shay Johnson hammered a two-run blast to dead center, over the batters’ eye, that never got 60 feet off the ground and clanked audibly off the storage shed, pulling the Cougars to within one, at 5-4. Bennett Mayo’s one-out single to left brought about a pitching change for Mooreville. The Troopers gave an intentional pass to Bagwell, loading the bases for Jackson Rodgers. Rodgers made them pay, cracking the first pitch he saw into centerfield for a single and tying the game at 5.
In the bottom of the eighth, with an 8-5 lead, Mooreville brought in a reliever, and he walked the bases full. Ashton Goggins drew a bases-loaded walk to plate Drew Tutor for an RBI. The Troopers then brought in Mason McMillen to pitch, and Gregory nailed the RBI single to tie the game at 8. Senior Chase Long added an RBI single in the bottom of the ninth for the Cougars.
Coach Jeff Harmon said he liked the way his men competed but they couldn't quite finish.
"We played hard, and well, but we just failed to seal the deal," said Harmon. "They're a quality team, and we played well against them, but we couldn't quite finish."
Troopers 14, Cougars 1
The South Pontotoc Cougars fought hard, in a slow-paced game at Moorville last Friday, but the hometown Troopers pulled away for a lopsided win, 14-1 in five innings.
Hunter Bagwell was on the mound for South, squaring off against JW Armistead, who got the start for the Troopers.
Armistead notched a pair of strikeouts in the top of the first.
Jacob Scott drew a walk to give the Troopers their first baserunner. Mason Gillientine drove a ball deep to right, plating Scott for a 1-0 lead, but a good throw from Eli Holloway, and relay from Drew Tutor at second base cut down Gillentine trying to take third.
Mason McMillen drew a walk and scored on an error, and a two-run blast by Jud Files pushed Mooreville out front 4-0.
Cougar catcher Chase Long made such a strong throw to second on an attempted steal that the runner pulled up and tried to retreat and got caught in a rundown.
Taylor Hussey’s RBI double to left-center gave Mooreville a 5-0 lead.
Ashton Goggins cracked a solid single to left to start the second. He stole second and third, then scored when Hayes Gregory hit into a fielder’s choice. Bennett Mayo legged-out an infield single, but the Cats couldn’t push him across.
An RBI single from Armistead helped Mooreville tack on two more runs in the bottom of the second.
Bagwell worked a good walk to leadoff the top of the third for the Cougars. A web gem from Mooreville’s Eli Rushing at first base, diving for a snag, robbed South of a hit.
Bagwell took a comebacker on one hop off the chest and recovered for the out to in the bottom of the frame. Jackson Rodgers charged in from center, calling off Hayes Gregory at short and snagging a shallow popup on a dead run for the third out.
Ashton Matthews hammered a loud single to left to start the Cougar fourth, but a 4-6-3 double play, kicked off by McMillen at second base, helped squelch a Cougar threat.
Mooreville stretched the lead to 11-1 in the bottom of the fourth, aided by a couple of Cougar errors and base hits from Arnistead and Caden Caroll.
Ashton Goggins took the hill in relief of Bagwell, inheriting runners at first and second with one out. The Troopers managed to plate three more runs in the frame before Goggins got a K to retire the side.
The Cougars failed to score in the top of the fifth against Trooper reliever Jake Donald, and the contest was concluded.
South graduates three senoirs this year, but they'll have a solid base of experienced players to build upon for next year, Harmon said.
"We'll just have to take the lessons from this season. learn from them, and come back strong and ready next year," said Harmon.