The Lady Cougars earned a decisive victory on Friday, improving to 3-0 with a strong showing over the Lady Trojans of Bruce, 59-23. Senior Rebekah Pilcher put the Lady Cougars on the board first with a 3-pointer. She led all scoring with 14 points, all in the first half.
The Lady Cougars didn’t stop with a strong offense. A full court press from the beginning proved too strong for the Lady Trojans and helped propel the Lady Cougars to an opening 20-0 lead.
The Lady Trojans’ first points came with a little under two minutes left in the first quarter. South’s Morgan Harrison and Shylee Canerdy closed out the first period, scoring two and three respectively, giving the Lady Cougars a 27-8 lead.
Second quarter play showcased South’s determination as Daisa Ivy pulled down three successive rebounds on a drive that saw South extend to a 39-15 lead with 2:52 remaining. Bruce’s Tequila Knox answered back with two, which was immediately countered by South’s Alana Corder. The Lady Cougars closed the half strong with Caroline Cook adding a bucket inside to cement a 43-19 lead.
The second half saw Bruce start off with a turnover that led to Cook adding another bucket for South. Bruce took advantage of South backing off the full-court press, and Lyllian Howell added four points to close the gap to 49-23 by the end of the third period.
South continued to show their depth through the final frame. Canerdy and Arlee McClellan both nailed long 3-pointers to aid the Lady Cougars in putting up an additional 10 points, all while holding the Lady Trojans to zero points in the fourth.
The Lady Trojans fell to 1-3.
The South Pontotoc Lady Cougars will travel to Vardaman on Friday.
Boys
The Cougars notched a strong win on Friday, defeating Bruce, 66-42. South’s Pacey Matthews led the team with 26 points, most of which he delivered in a stellar third period performance.
The Trojans stepped out ready by putting two on the board first, and Ashton Pierce took it to 3 after drawing an early foul.
Play slowed considerably in the opening frame due to numerous fouls. South’s Joe Haze Austin hit a jumper and converted the subsequent free-throw to put the Cougars up 8-5. Matthews and Bryce Howell drew fouls in the following drives, converting free-throws and extending South’s lead to 12-7.
The back-and-forth of the first quarter ended with the Cougars up 14-8. Austin set the scene for the Cougars in the second quarter by shaking Bruce’s defense for an easy basket under the goal. The Cougars’ defense continued to prove tough for the Trojans. Howell took it down the court to inch the team’s lead up to 21-8 with an open layup with 6:15 left before halftime.
The Trojans had fight left in them. Dannon Campbell answered with back-to-back shots to bring the Trojans up to 23-12 before Bruce started a full court press against the Cougars with 4:24 left. The Cougars were able to adjust to the pressure, and both teams continued to spar until the end of the half, which saw the Cougars on top 33-23.
Joe Haze Austin, having just finished his season on the football gridiron, electrified the crowd with a dunk and gave the Cats a 43-25 lead. Matthews was also feeling it, and poured in 6 consecutive points, catapulting the Cougars into the final frame with a 55-32 lead.
The fourth quarter saw the Cougars continue to draw fouls, eventually ending up in bonus territory, and going 5-6 on free throws for the period. Despite Bruce putting up 13 points, their second best quarter of the night, the Cougars were able to counter with an additional 13, cementing a Cougar victory of 68-45 taking them to 3-1 for the season.
Bruce fell to 0-3 overall, and the Cougars will travel to Vardaman to face off against the Rams on Friday.